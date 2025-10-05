The Coach Behind Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Journey Weighs In on Shubman Gill Becoming India’s ODI Captain

Former India coach Abhishek Nayar has expressed hope that there was clear communication with Rohit Sharma before Shubman Gill was named the ODI captain for India's upcoming Australia tour. Nayar, who has closely worked with Rohit, is not opposed to the decision but stresses the importance of clarity and consensus in leadership transitions.

“For me, there's only one thing. Look, as long as that discussion happened with him, as long as he was on the same page, if he also said, 'Yes, we have to look forward, we want to give Shubman Gill a chance, and I'll be there in that dressing room with you to help him through it,' then I am all for it,” Nayar said on Star Sports.

He added, “I think it's a great decision because you've kept the captain (Rohit) in the loop. You've given him that responsibility 'help us take this team forward like you did till now.' I feel he deserves that much. And that's a question only he can answer, because for me, that's the only thing. Apart from that, any decision you take is not wrong."

Nayar On Gill

Nayar assured that Shubman Gill deserves the captaincy, noting, “Shubman Gill, we all knew someday he was going to be captain, and he should be, because he's that kind of player.”

Highlighting the importance of meaningful dialogue, Nayar reflected, “But for me, there's just one thing: if you're going to do it, then do it right. If you're going to have this communication, then I always believe communication takes time. It's not a phone call. You sit together and talk it through.”

Rohit's Future

Regarding Rohit's future, Nayar revealed, “When he was working hard, his preparation was to reach the 2027 ODI World Cup and do India proud, which they couldn't in India. I just hope that communication went well and Rohit is on the same page as the selectors and the Indian team management.”

Rohit Sharma, who was India’s captain before being relieved of leadership duties, will still be part of the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on October 19 at Perth Stadium. Virat Kohli will also return to the team for the series.

This transition marks a significant leadership change in Indian cricket, with Shubman Gill taking over the ODI captaincy, while Rohit Sharma focuses on preparing for the 2027 World Cup and continuing to contribute as a senior player.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.