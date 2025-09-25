The Curious Case of Sanju Samson: Why India Kept Their Star Batter from Batting in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 has thrown up its fair share of surprises, but few decisions have sparked as much debate as India’s handling of Sanju Samson in the Super Four stage. Known for his explosive batting and three T20I centuries in the past year, Samson’s fluctuating role has left fans, former cricketers, and analysts questioning India’s middle-order strategy. From his omission in the India vs Bangladesh clash to criticism from cricketing stalwarts, the Samson saga is fast becoming one of the tournament’s most talked-about stories.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh – A Tactical Surprise

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, India faced Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a crucial Super Four match. Winning the toss, India elected to bat first, posting 168 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was powered by a sensational 75 off 37 balls from opener Abhishek Sharma, who smashed six fours and five sixes, breaking records along the way and surpassing Rohit Sharma’s tally for most sixes in a T20 tournament for India.

However, beyond Abhishek’s fireworks, India’s middle-order faltered. Shubman Gill contributed a brisk 29, while Shivam Dube, promoted to No. 3 ahead of Samson, managed only 2 runs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma also struggled, leaving Hardik Pandya to stabilize the innings with 38 from 29 balls. Axar Patel, sent ahead of Samson, scored just 10*, further highlighting the impact of India’s shuffled batting order.

The biggest talking point, however, was Sanju Samson not getting a chance to bat despite India losing wickets. Fans and analysts alike were left puzzled, questioning the rationale behind keeping a player of Samson’s caliber so low in the order.

Shoaib Akhtar Calls Samson India’s “Weak Link”

Adding fuel to the fire, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar called Samson the “weak link” in India’s Asia Cup squad. Speaking on Pakistan’s Game On Hai show, Akhtar suggested that KL Rahul would have been a stronger middle-order option. He remarked, “Imagine KL Rahul is not in this team. In place of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul would have played. He hits big shots, sticks to the right areas. So Sanju Samson was your weak link. The match went to the penultimate over because of that.”

Akhtar’s criticism came after Samson’s modest 13 off 17 balls in India’s tense chase against Pakistan, a performance that raised questions about the stability of India’s middle-order in T20Is. Despite this, the Indian team managed to edge past Pakistan in the 19th over, thanks largely to contributions from Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

Samson’s Asia Cup 2025 Journey So Far

Sanju Samson entered the Asia Cup 2025 as India’s designated wicketkeeper-batter, having opened for India in the lead-up to the tournament. With Shubman Gill returning to the T20I setup and taking the vice-captaincy role, Samson was shifted down the order, reducing his opportunities to make an impact.

Earlier in the tournament, Samson showed glimpses of form, scoring 56 off 45 balls against Oman. However, critics pointed out that his strike rate against weaker bowling attacks was below expectations, prompting debates about his suitability in a high-pressure middle-order role.

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate defended Samson, stating, “Sanju has had two decent chances and is still figuring out how to play the middle-order role. The team believes Sanju is the best man for the job. With Shubman and Abhishek at the top and the captain at No. 3, Sanju is our ideal No. 5.”

Yet, against Bangladesh, India’s reshuffled batting order pushed Samson to No. 8, and he didn’t even get a chance to bat. Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh criticized the decision, calling it “simply unacceptable” and questioning the logic behind holding back a proven match-winner.

The Role of Samson in India’s Middle Order

Sanju Samson has often compared his adaptability in cricket to the versatility of Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal. Speaking to the media, Samson explained, “I can do the villain role, and I can also do the Joker role for my country.” He acknowledged that while his preferred position might be as an opener, he is willing to adjust to the team’s requirements—a mindset that reflects both professionalism and flexibility.

Despite this, India’s inconsistent batting line-up has made it challenging for Samson to settle into a rhythm. With the likes of Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube often promoted above him, Samson has had limited opportunities to showcase his finishing skills, a role he has excelled in previously in domestic and T20I cricket.

Fan Reactions and Expert Opinions

Fans took to social media to express frustration at Samson’s demotion. Former India pacer Varun Aaron questioned the decision, saying, “They thought they could get Dube on to take down the spinners. But Sanju Samson is another option; he could have been slotted in early today.” Irfan Pathan also joined the conversation, humorously dubbing him “Sanju Mohanlal Samson” for his willingness to play multiple roles.

Experts have highlighted that Samson’s three T20I centuries should have given him a secure place in the lineup. In the Bangladesh game, India managed 168 for 6 despite a strong platform, with wickets tumbling in the latter half of the innings—underscoring the missed opportunity of having Samson bat higher.