"The Decisions Are Taken...": What Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Say On Asia Cup 2025 Snub?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has finally opened up after being excluded from India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Although the youngster found a place in the reserve list, many felt he deserved a spot in the main squad following his strong individual performances. Despite Rajasthan Royals enduring a poor IPL 2025 season where they finished second-last on the points table, Jaiswal was their standout performer. He emerged as the team’s brightest star and scored 559 runs in 14 matches, finishing as the seventh-highest run-getter of the tournament. His consistency with the bat was one of the rare positives for the franchise, and therefore, his exclusion raised questions among fans and experts.

The 23-year-old does not lack international exposure either. So far, he has featured in 23 T20Is for India, amassing 723 runs with one century and five half-centuries to his name. Many believed he could have bolstered India’s batting unit if included in the Asia Cup squad.

Jaiswal On Selectors

Speaking for the first time after the snub, Jaiswal maintained that he is not dwelling on the decision of the selectors. Instead, he credited team management’s call and stressed on his focus to keep improving. “I don't think about. It's all in the hands of selectors. The decisions are taken according to the team combination. I will do whatever I can,” Jaiswal said while speaking to Mashable India. He further added, "When my time comes, things will fall into place. I just want to keep working on myself and keep working hard."

While his absence in the Asia Cup was a talking point, Jaiswal revealed that his biggest motivation remains winning an ICC trophy for India. Having become a crucial figure in the Test squad and performing well during the recent England series, the left-hander shared that his ultimate target is the ODI World Cup. “I always had the belief that I would do something big. I will never stop. I will just keep working hard. My ultimate dream is to make the team win the World Cup. The T20 World Cup win in 2024 was truly special for me. We got such a good welcome in India when we came back home," Jaiswal said as he recalled the team’s iconic triumph.

For now, Jaiswal will return to international duty when India tours the West Indies for a two-match Test series beginning October 2.