‘The Dream Is Over’: Ben Stokes Left Incredibly Disappointed After England Lose Ashes In Australia

England captain Ben Stokes admitted the pain of seeing a long-held dream fade after his side’s defeat in Adelaide handed Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in The Ashes. With the loss, England’s hope of winning a Test series Down Under for the first time since 2010/11 came to an end, leaving the skipper “incredibly disappointed”.

‘The dream we came here with is now over’

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes did not hide the emotional toll of the defeat. He revealed the dressing room was hurting after coming so close to a famous run chase before falling short. “The dream that we came here with is now over, which is obviously incredibly disappointing,” Stokes said. “Everyone’s hurting and quite emotional about it. We felt we were on for another heist when Jamie and Will were batting, but we couldn’t do what we came here to do.”

England again showed flashes of brilliance but failed to capitalise at decisive stages. After toning down their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, they appeared more measured with the bat, yet crucial lapses undid their hard work. Stokes pointed to consistency as the key difference between the two sides. “Just the constant execution,” he explained. “Australia have been able to do it better than us with the bat, the ball and in the field. We’ve shown in passages that we can compete, but not consistently or relentlessly enough.”

Australia seize control despite England’s fight

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bat but were rocked early by England’s pace attack, slipping to 94/4. Veteran Usman Khawaja steadied the innings with a composed 82 before Alex Carey struck a maiden Ashes century. Late contributions from Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland pushed Australia to 371, despite a superb five-wicket haul from Jofra Archer.

England replied with resolve, led by a gritty 83 from Stokes, but were bowled out for 286. In the second innings, hometown hero Travis Head and Carey turned the match decisively, setting England a daunting target of 435.

Pride left to play for as Ashes slip away

England’s chase promised much but was undone by poor shot selection at key moments, even as partnerships briefly reignited hope. The Australian trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon eventually wrapped things up, dismissing England for 352. Despite the series being lost, Stokes vowed his side would keep fighting. “We’ve got two more games and so much to play for. We’re not going to fall over, we’ll leave absolutely everything out there for the last two Tests,” he said.

With Carey named Player of the Match for his scores of 106 and 72, Australia once again underlined their dominance at home, while England is left chasing pride and a rare consolation win in the remainder of the Ashes.