Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019600https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/the-family-will-do-the-banter-morkel-brothers-get-ready-for-ind-vs-sa-t20-world-cup-2026-super-8-clash-3019600.html
NewsCricketThe family will do the banter...: Morkel brothers get ready for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

'The family will do the banter...': Morkel brothers get ready for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash

During the IND vs SA Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match, it will also see an unusual family face-off outside the 22-yard line, where Albie and Morne Morkel, former South Africa teammates and brothers, will find themselves in opposite camps. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The family will do the banter...': Morkel brothers get ready for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clashPic credit: BCCI

India's first Super 8s match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday will be more than just a rematch of the historic 2024 T20 WC Final. It will also see an unusual family face-off outside the 22-yard line, where Albie and Morne Morkel, former South Africa teammates and brothers, will find themselves in opposite camps.

Albie Morkel, who played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20Is for South Africa, is serving as the Proteas’ consultant coach for the Men’s T20 World Cup. His younger brother Morne, a veteran of 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa, is currently India’s bowling coach.

Ahead of the high-profile encounter, the two sat down together and made it clear that, despite the family equation, their objective remains unchanged; to help their respective teams secure victory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a video shared by the BCCI on Sunday, Albie outlined his responsibilities within the South African setup and even took credit for Morne's rise as a bowling coach.

"Specialist consultant, is a mouthful. In short, I have to figure out ways to beat Team India on Sunday. That’s it. We’ve played some cricket together, and now we’re both in coaching roles. We actually coached together in our first stint; that’s where I shaped him to be a very good bowling coach. Showed him how to do it," Albie said. 

Morne, meanwhile, reflected on the demands that come with his role and how he manages the pressure. "I think as a bowling coach, you know, there's always a lot of pressure on you. But we're quite lucky that in our group, there's a lot of experience. There's a lot of people that can assist and help you in that mental load," he said.

Albie admitted that family banter is inevitable when the brothers line up on opposite sides, but stressed that professionalism comes first. 

"He works for India, I work for South Africa, and we both have the same goal; to win that game on Sunday. The family will do the banter. We’re very calm and professional about how we go about these things. Even during our playing days, we hardly spoke about games or moments, on or off the field." Albie added.

However, Morne said he never displayed much of a competitive streak against his elder brother. "I'm three years younger than Albi, and I was the baby in the house. So in terms of bowling and just doing what I was told, that's how we went about things. So there was no competitive edge from my side," said Morne.

Albie, on the other hand, recalled how those backyard battles frequently ended in disputes and sometimes in tears. "I remember most of the backyard games ended up in either argument or tears because, as you know, in a backyard game, you're never out. And as a bowler, you know, the batsman is always out. So there are always arguments around that. I remember him crying a lot because he was the youngest," Albie recalled.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa are both coming to the contest as unbeaten. Both teams will aim to continue the winning streak as they start their Super 8s campaign on Sunday evening. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rahul Dravid
India vs...? Rahul Dravid reveals surprise 'Dream Final' for T20 WC 2026
Lashkar-e-Taiba
LeT Delhi terror plot: Why Asim Munir’s double game is a dangerous threat
Drone base
India's first drone airbase: Meerut facility set to boost aerial surveillance
India vs Australia
3rd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka star as India beat Australia by 17 runs
NASA Artemis II Mission
Artemis II: NASA identifies fresh anomaly before March launch
Pakistan vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: Rain washes out PAK vs NZ Super 8 match in Colombo
srinagar temperature
Srinagar hits 21°C: Historic February temperature record shattered in Kashmir
india weather update
India weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north
donald trump tariff
Trump defies Supreme Court: Global tariff rate hiked from 10% to 15%
MMS viral video
Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video: Why Zyan Cabrera 'leak' is a data-theft scam