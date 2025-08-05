The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Men’s And Women’s Matches Online And On TV Worldwide

The fifth edition of The Hundred 2025 is finally here, and fans across the globe are gearing up for a month-long cricketing spectacle packed with thrilling action, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments. With both the men’s and women’s tournaments kicking off on August 5 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, the opening day promises a blockbuster London derby between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles.

As excitement peaks, one key question remains on every fan’s mind — where can you watch The Hundred 2025 live? Here’s your complete guide to catching every ball of this high-octane tournament, whether on TV or through live streaming platforms.

Where to watch The Hundred 2025 live in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom are in for a treat, with Sky Sports and the BBC sharing broadcast rights. Sky Sports will air every single game on its dedicated Sky Sports The Hundred channel, ensuring non-stop coverage of both men's and women's matches.

For free-to-air viewing, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will stream 16 matches live, including eight double-headers. These selections include marquee clashes such as:

August 5: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (Women at 15:15, Men at 18:30)

August 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (Women at 14:30, Men at 18:00)

August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles (Women at 15:00, Men at 18:30)

August 31: Both Finals – Women’s at 14:15 and Men’s at 18:00

This combination of pay-TV and free-to-air options ensures maximum accessibility for cricket lovers across the UK.

How to watch The Hundred 2025 live in India?

For Indian audiences, The Hundred 2025 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Matches can also be live streamed on the FanCode app and SonyLIV platform, making it convenient for viewers to watch on-the-go.

Men’s matches start at 11:00 PM IST (single headers)

Double headers: 7:00 PM IST and 10:30 PM IST

Women’s matches start daily at 3:30 PM IST

With star players like Joe Root, Ben Duckett, and teen sensation Farhan Ahmed joining the fray, Indian fans have more than one reason to tune in late and enjoy the action.

Where to watch The Hundred 2025 in Australia and Southeast Asia?

Cricket lovers in Australia and Southeast Asia can follow all the action on FOX Sports, the official broadcaster for the region. With Oval Invincibles chasing a men’s title hat-trick and London Spirit Women aiming to defend their crown, every match promises fireworks.

What are the streaming options in North America?

In North America, cricket enthusiasts can catch the tournament live on Willow and DAZN. With increasing popularity of franchise cricket in the US and Canada, The Hundred adds a unique flavour with its 100-ball format and vibrant presentation.

Where to watch The Hundred in other regions?

Caribbean: ESPN holds the rights to telecast all matches.

Middle East & North Africa: BeIN SPORTS will stream the tournament live.

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport is the official broadcaster across South Africa and other African nations.

What are the key storylines to watch this season?

The men’s defending champions, Oval Invincibles, led by the ever-reliable Saqib Mahmood, are eyeing a third consecutive title after triumphing in 2023 and 2024. On the women’s side, London Spirit Women, fresh off their maiden title last year, look to maintain their dominance.

The squads have seen some last-minute reshuffles, with Imad Wasim, Mohammed Amir, and 17-year-old Farhan Ahmed adding spice to their respective teams. Meanwhile, England stars Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith will sit out the opening games due to workload management post the India Test series.