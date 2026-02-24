The Hundred draft storm: Moeen Ali warns of player revolt if Pakistan stars are ignored

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has warned that players could speak up and take action if Pakistani cricketers are overlooked during the upcoming draft of The Hundred, amid reports that IPL-linked franchises may avoid signing them. The issue has triggered concern across English cricket, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expected to monitor the situation closely ahead of the March auction.

The controversy comes at a sensitive moment for the ECB’s flagship 100-ball tournament, which promotes inclusivity and global participation.

Reports trigger concern across English cricket

Media reports have claimed that four franchises with IPL ownership links - Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds - may not bid for Pakistani players due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

While no official policy has been announced, the speculation has unsettled the cricket community. Former England captain Michael Vaughan urged the ECB to intervene swiftly, saying the governing body must ensure such a situation does not arise.

The ECB has reportedly reminded franchises that The Hundred is open to players from all countries.

Moeen Ali calls potential exclusion a “massive shame”

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Moeen expressed hope that nationality-based discrimination would not occur in the UK.

“In the UK, I'm not sure that can happen - and I hope it doesn't happen,” Moeen told Telegraph Sport.

“It just shouldn't happen, hopefully it won't happen. We just have to wait and see if it does, but I think it'd be a massive shame, and I'm sure the ECB will definitely keep an eye out.”

He added that players would not stay silent if concerns arise.

“There'll be a group of players that will speak up,” he added. “There'll be things done about it. I think players should speak up. Anyone that has any sort of concern for these kind of things - it doesn't matter if they have Pakistani heritage - should speak up.”

Moeen further noted that while different countries operate differently, players in England often have a stronger voice in matters affecting the game.

“Obviously, the news is very new. So I've not really had a chance to speak to anyone, but most of the players would be on the same page. It'd be really interesting to see what happens, because I genuinely think other countries can do what they want, obviously we're not in control of those things, but in the UK, we have a bit more say about these things.”

Top Pakistan stars in the draft pool

Several leading Pakistan cricketers have registered for the March 11–12 draft, including:

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shadab Khan

Haris Rauf

Their availability adds competitive value to the tournament and increases global viewership interest.

Franchise cricket and geopolitical realities

Pakistan players have not featured in IPL-owned teams in other franchise leagues such as SA20 and ILT20, providing context to the current debate. However, The Hundred operates under ECB governance, making nationality-based exclusion a sensitive issue from both legal and reputational perspectives.

If franchises were perceived to avoid Pakistan players, it could trigger player backlash, governance intervention and reputational risks for the tournament.

With the draft approaching, the ECB’s handling of the issue may shape The Hundred’s global image and set a precedent for inclusivity standards in franchise cricket.