South Africa claimed their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years after staging a brilliant comeback to script a memorable win at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Elated with the achievement, head coach Shukri Conrad is now targeting an even bigger prize, aiming to win the Test series, a feat South Africa haven’t managed since 2000.

"This was right up there for us. Coming to India, playing at Eden Gardens, doing something we haven't done for 15 years, this is right up there," said Conrad.

"We won a Test match in Pakistan, we've now won a Test match here but the job's far from done. You don't come to a country to win a Test match, you obviously want to win the series," he added.

South Africa started Day 3 on the back foot, seven wickets down with a modest lead of just 63, but they leaned on a key trait of this Bavuma-led team: determination. Bavuma showcased it brilliantly, producing a gritty, unbeaten 55 that lifted South Africa to a target of 124.

The bowlers, led by Simon Harmer, then showed the same resolve, refusing to relent despite the small total and bowling out India within 35 overs.

"There was prodigious turn, and the Indian quartet of spinners just don't give you anything. You throw Jasprit [Bumrah] in there with a new ball and when it starts reverse-swinging, both him and [Mohammed] Siraj are obviously world-class," the South Africa head coach said.

"It makes our victory even sweeter that we were able to contend with all of that and come out on top. It gives you a belief that you can mix it with the best and do special things," he added.

South Africa's Philosophy To Never Give Up In Last Few Years

South Africa's resilience - their knack for staying competitive even when the momentum is against them - has become one of their defining qualities in recent years.

Whether it was the match-winning ninth-wicket stand against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test last year or the joint second-highest run chase at Lord’s in the ICC World Test Championship final earlier this year, South Africa have repeatedly proven that they are a team that refuses to give up.

"I'm so proud of the group in terms of the belief that they've got and how they pull together as a unit. It will do wonders for our psyche and it will do wonders for us going forward," said Conrad.

"Whilst we might not have the ability that a lot of teams have, or we haven't tapped that ability yet, what we lack in that, we certainly make up for in our ability to play as a unit and the resilience we show. We never give up," he added.

The second Test of the India vs South Africa series is set to begin on November 22 and will be played in Guwahati.