The Man who never changed: Rajat Patidar on cusp of leading RCB to consecutive IPL titles

When Rajat Patidar was handed the reins of Royal Challengers Bengaluru two years ago, not many saw it coming. A batter still carving out his place in one of the most followed franchises in the Indian Premier League, Patidar stepped into the role with Virat Kohli alongside him in the playing XI and experienced figures like Dinesh Karthik and Andy Flower guiding things from the backroom.

That support structure made the transition smoother than it might otherwise have been. What followed surpassed every expectation. RCB ended their long wait for IPL glory in 2025, and Patidar stood tall as the face of that triumph. Yet none of it has changed him. He still speaks less than most, observes more than most, and places process above everything else. As IPL 2026 arrives at its defining moment, that same quiet composure continues to define him.

One Win Away from Joining Dhoni and Rohit

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On the brink of scripting history, Patidar finds himself just one win away from joining an exceptionally elite club of IPL captains. Should Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defend their title against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, he will stand alongside MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only skippers to have retained the coveted trophy.

Yet the RCB captain is not consumed by the weight of that legacy or the pressure of comparisons. His approach to leadership has been grounded entirely in authenticity, a trait he believes is central to both his personal journey and the team's collective success.

'It's Important to Be Yourself'

"Every captain wants to win trophies. But I never change myself because it's important to be yourself. That's what I've focused on. Even if I'm a captain, it doesn't mean I have to do anything different," Patidar said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Focused on the Present, Not Comparisons

Having already led RCB to their maiden IPL title in 2025, Patidar now has the opportunity to build on that breakthrough and cement his place among the game's great captains. But rather than measuring himself against those who came before him, the 32-year-old remains focused purely on the challenge immediately in front of him.

"So, I've never thought about what a captain has done before and whether I want to compete with someone or not. As an individual, my journey has been a rollercoaster ride. Wherever I live, I focus on what I can do best," he said, encapsulating the grounded mindset that has carried both him and RCB to the doorstep of back-to-back IPL titles.