Australian pace sensation Mitchell Starc marked a significant milestone by delivering a career-defining performance in his 100th Test match. In a display of elite fast bowling, Starc dismantled the West Indies batting order with a devastating six-wicket haul, conceding just 9 runs in the second innings and helping Australia bowl out the visitors for a mere 27 runs. This dominant effort secured a historic 176-run victory and sealed a 3-0 series win for Australia.

While the cricketing world was left in awe of Starc's performance, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting revealed that he had seen glimpses of Starc's greatness over a decade ago. Speaking on ICC Review, Ponting recalled a key moment from 2012 that convinced him of Starc’s special talent.

“I remember, he was bowling a spell to Sachin Tendulkar and was able to sort of bowl a short one, get up under Sachin's armpit and Sachin just sort of knocked one into short leg on the leg side,” Ponting said.

“And when you could see that sort of pace and bounce and have someone like Sachin not be able to cope with it, I think that was the reassurance for all of us that there was probably something extra special there for Mitchell Starc,” he added.

Starc’s journey from his Test debut in 2011 to his 100th appearance is a testament to perseverance and evolution. With 725 international wickets across formats, Starc continues to raise the bar, driven by a relentless hunger to improve. Ponting highlighted this trait as key to his longevity and success in international cricket.

“He's got better and better. Like skill-wise and mentally, I think he understands his body, understands his game probably better than ever, especially the last couple of years,” Ponting said.

“He's added a couple of different skills maybe the last two or three years that don't seem like massive things, but he's sort of incorporated that three-quarters seam, that wobble seam delivery that's just made his in-swing of that little bit more potent as well and has given him a little bit more variation,” he added.

Starc’s extraordinary spell in his milestone match not only underlined his elite status but also powered Australia to another commanding series win, reinforcing their dominance in red-ball cricket.