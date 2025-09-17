'The More Bitter We Speak About India...' : Madan Lal Blasts Ex-Pak Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf For 'Demeaning' SKY

Former India all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal has taken aim at ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf for his abusive remarks directed at India captain Suryakumar Yadav. Yousuf was caught on camera using derogatory language for the Indian skipper after India defeated Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Stadium.

The rivalry came with heightened tensions as diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-sponsored militants. Despite widespread calls to sever sporting ties in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India went ahead and played Pakistan in the Asia Cup, securing a seven-wicket victory. After the match, Suryakumar Yadav and his team chose not to follow the tradition of shaking hands with the Pakistan players. In retaliation, Pakistan’s skipper Salman Agha and his team skipped the post-match presentation. Soon after, Yousuf voiced his displeasure and insulted the Indian captain, accusing India of “using” umpires to their advantage.

Reacting strongly, Madan Lal criticised Yousuf’s conduct. “Look, you must have seen the former Pakistani cricketers, how much they criticise their team. You can see the frustration. They have started abusing the other team’s players. This shows how educated they are. Abusing anyone is not a good thing. I think we are unnecessarily giving them publicity. This is what they want: publicity. All the YouTubers talk about India and make their hits. This is their moral principle. The more bitter we speak about India, the more they will benefit,” he told ANI.

Madan also dismissed Yousuf’s claims about India influencing umpires, citing the role of modern technology. “It is very easy for the umpires. The DRS system is running. Even if someone is out, he can refer to the third umpire. He has been doing it. One or two of his decisions have gone wrong. They have been referred and he has been given a not out. Then why should anyone complain? Nowadays, no one should complain because it is technology. They use technology, and everything comes out. But you should also understand which DRS you should take and which you should not take,” he added.

With their seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, India sealed qualification for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, scheduled to begin on September 21 in Dubai. Pakistan will face UAE in a do-or-die fixture today, the winner of the game will play India on September 21.