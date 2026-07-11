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'The most alarming aspect': Parthiv Patel's blunt verdict on India's biggest problem after T20I defeats

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel termed fielding the "most alarming aspect" of Indian cricket after the team's recent T20I defeats, urging immediate improvement in catching standards. He also called for specialist T20 bowlers and backed Tilak Varma to regain form and bring better balance to India's batting line-up.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
'The most alarming aspect': Parthiv Patel's blunt verdict on India's biggest problem after T20I defeats
Image Credit: IANS

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