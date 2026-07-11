“The result was a bit surprising and shocking. You can't expect to beat Ireland after playing poor cricket. Over the last two to two-and-a-half years, the most alarming aspect of Indian cricket has been fielding, across the men's team, the women's team and even junior cricket. Even in the Ireland series, had those two or three catches been taken in the first game, they wouldn't have scored over 180. The same thing happened in the second game. This is definitely an area India needs to address because they're dropping catches at crucial moments,” Parthiv told JioStar.