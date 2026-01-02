The MS Dhoni Blueprint: Faf du Plessis Recalls Iconic Bangladesh Run-Out In 2016 World Cup To Seal SA20 Thriller

In a thrilling encounter during the SA20 2025-26 season, Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) captain Faf du Plessis pulled off a tactical masterstroke that helped him secure a dramatic win over the Durban Super Giants (DSG) on January 1 at the Wanderers.

After the match, Du Plessis revealed that his strategy for the final delivery was directly inspired by MS Dhoni's iconic last-ball run-out against Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup.



The 2016 Dhoni Moment

In the 2016 T20 World Cup group stage match in Bengaluru, India defended 146 against Bangladesh.

Needing 2 runs off the last ball (bowled by Hardik Pandya - a short, wide delivery), the batter missed, and non-striker Mustafizur Rahman attempted a bye. Dhoni famously took off his right glove, sprinted to the stumps, and ran him out, securing a 1-run victory for India.

The SA20 2025-26 Incident

JSK posted 205/4, powered by contributions from Faf du Plessis (47) and Donovan Ferreira (33 not out off 10). DSG chased strongly but needed just 1 run off the final ball of the 20th over (bowled by Wiaan Mulder) to win.

Skipper Du Plessis, who played under MS at Chennai Super Kings, instructed Mulder to bowl a short cutter wide outside off - explicitly recalling Dhoni's scenario.

"I remember there was a game a long time ago, when MS Dhoni was standing behind the stumps for India. I think it was against Bangladesh in a World Cup, and I remember the guy bowling almost like a cut ball across him," Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.

"So, I just told him (Mulder), just go short, across him, and hopefully we get a wicket. I was not banking on a run out. So, we are bowling for run outs now," he added.

In the last ball bowled by Mulder, the batter (Simon Harmer) missed the cut shot. JSK wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira removed his glove and threw a direct hit to run out the non-striker, tying the scores (205-205). This forced SA20's first-ever Super Over.

From Tie to Triumph

The momentum shifted entirely toward JSK after the "Dhoni-esque" finish to the 20th over. In the Super Over Richard Gleeson delivered a spectacular over, conceding only 5 runs.

Thereafter, Rilee Rossouw smashed two boundaries in three balls to seal the victory for the Super Kings. The win catapulted JSK to the top of the SA20 points table, marking their third consecutive victory.