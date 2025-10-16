'The Only Time You Truly Fail…’: Virat Kohli’s Cryptic Tweet Sets Social Media Ablaze Ahead Of ODI Comeback In Australia

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has once again set social media abuzz after posting a cryptic message just days before his much-anticipated return to international cricket. Kohli landed in Australia ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series, marking his comeback at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Kohli’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Guessing

The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up. October 16, 2025

Soon after his arrival, Kohli took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a motivational quote that quickly went viral.

His post read: “The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up.”

The post, while inspirational, has triggered a wave of interpretations among fans and experts. Many believe it subtly reflects Kohli’s mindset amid ongoing debates about his ODI future and whether he will continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The timing of the tweet, coming just ahead of India’s ODI series against Australia, has sparked conversations online. Fans have flooded social media with reactions, praising Kohli’s fighting spirit and hoping for a strong comeback performance.

Rohit-Virat Reunion Delights Fans

Adding to the excitement, fans were thrilled to witness a “Ro-Ko reunion” as Kohli met Rohit Sharma and his teammates after landing in Australia. The duo, who have shared many memorable partnerships over the years, were seen greeting each other warmly while boarding the team bus.

Clips and pictures of the reunion quickly went viral, melting fans’ hearts. Both players will now aim to guide India to victory in what promises to be a high-voltage ODI series before the five-match T20I series begins.

Selectors Clear the Air on Retirement Speculations

Amid widespread speculation about the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs, chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the rumours head-on during the squad announcement.

“Not as far as I know,” Agarkar clarified when asked about potential retirements. “Both have completed their fitness tests and are meeting all the required norms. We’ve selected them with the 2027 World Cup in mind.”

Agarkar further emphasised that the duo remains central to India’s long-term ODI plans. “That’s the format they are focused on at the moment. With the captaincy change, that’s the general direction we are heading,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir Urges Focus on the Present

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir also weighed in on the discussion, advising both players and fans to stay focused on the present rather than the future.

“The 50-over World Cup is still two and a half years away,” Gambhir said after India’s 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies. “It’s important to live in the moment. Both Rohit and Virat are quality players, and their experience will be crucial in Australia’s conditions.”

Gambhir expressed confidence that the senior duo would perform well Down Under, highlighting their importance in India’s World Cup roadmap.

Eyes on Kohli Ahead of Optus Comeback

As Kohli prepares to return to the field, all eyes will be on how the Indian batting great performs in his comeback series. His mindset, form, and chemistry with Rohit could set the tone for India’s preparations leading up to major tournaments ahead.

One thing is certain Kohli’s message, “never give up,” perfectly encapsulates the spirit with which he has built his career and continues to inspire millions around the world.