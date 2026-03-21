'The other teams are going to...': Virat Kohli's fierce warning to RCB teammates ahead of IPL 2026 goes viral

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon Virat Kohli delivered a fiery motivational address during the franchise's opening training session for IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Speaking to a compact group primarily comprising Indian players, Kohli emphasized the heightened challenges awaiting the team as defending champions, stressing that every rival side will now target them aggressively.

A Shift in Narrative

For much of its existence, RCB endured relentless mockery despite featuring world class talent, going 17 seasons without an IPL trophy. That narrative shifted dramatically under the leadership of head coach Andy Flower and director of cricket Mo Bobat, who adopted a more structured, balanced T20 strategy focused on reliable performers rather than relying solely on big names. Their efforts culminated in RCB's breakthrough triumph in IPL 2025, where they overcame Punjab Kings in the final held in Ahmedabad.

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Kohli’s Call to Action

“We worked really hard over the last two to three seasons to achieve what we did last year, and it’s only going to get tougher because the other teams are going to come hard at us," Kohli said. “We don’t waste these days. We stay ahead. So, switch on now. Let’s not waste even a minute of every session we are a part of. We must give our 120% for these two and a half months. I can see from everyone’s faces that we are excited enough to be challengers," he added.

Kohli's words underscored the shift in mindset. After years of chasing glory, RCB now carries the weight of expectations and a literal target on its back as title holders. He urged immediate focus and maximum effort throughout the pre season build up.

Strengthening the Squad

The session kicked off with head coach Andy Flower greeting the fresh faces in the squad. He highlighted the positive impact of recent squad enhancements following the auction.

“We had an interesting auction. I think we’ve improved our squad, to be quite frank," Flower said in the video. “We brought in some great new additions. So, integrating those new players into the RCB way with some of the established players, obviously led by Virat and Rajat, is an exciting part of building a new team together. If there is one difference this year, we have actually got a star on our shirts. So that is a very proud feeling to have for all RCBians. One thing that I would emphasise, though, is that the season’s gone and now we have a new challenge ahead of us, and it’s a really exciting challenge. We’re here to win this year’s IPL."

Noted Absences and League Context

Notably absent from the session was left arm pacer Yash Dayal, who remains part of the official RCB roster but is currently navigating serious allegations of sexual harassment and physical abuse, including one involving a minor.

The wider league is also seeing significant movement. Sanju Samson has arrived in Chennai to join CSK, while Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has detailed his grueling 7kg weight loss recovery. Meanwhile, KKR is dealing with the fallout of a "hot mic" incident involving mentor Dwayne Bravo.

With IPL 2026 set to commence on March 28, featuring RCB hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener at Chinnaswamy, Kohli's rallying call sets an intense tone for the campaign. The defending champions are determined to prove their 2025 success was no fluke, backed by a revamped unit and unyielding intensity from their talismanic leader.