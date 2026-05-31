The Pitch that Broke India in 2023 WC is back: Check how Ahmedabad's surface could decide the IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted some of cricket's most memorable moments, but perhaps none more significant than the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India's batting lineup was dismantled by Australia's pace attack on a surface that offered far more assistance to the bowlers than anyone had anticipated. As RCB and GT prepare to do battle on the same ground on Sunday night, the pitch is once again threatening to play a central role in deciding who lifts the IPL 2026 trophy.

A Surface That Has Always Favoured Pace

Ahmedabad has historically been a ground that assists new ball bowlers, and nothing about Sunday's final suggests that trend will change. The surface offers both swing and seam movement, conditions that test the techniques of top-order batters early and reward bowlers who hit hard lengths consistently. Both RCB and GT possess quality fast bowling attacks, and whoever exploits the surface most effectively in those crucial opening overs could gain a decisive advantage.

The final will be played on the same pitch used in the last IPL final at this venue, a strip that has already seen two matches this season, including the league stage encounter between these two very sides. Adding another layer of intrigue is the historical trend at this ground. Four of the last six finals played here have been won by the team batting second, a statistic that will weigh heavily on the minds of both captains at the toss.

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Pitch Number 6: What to Expect

According to reports, pitch number 6 has been selected for Sunday's final, the same surface used when GT and RCB met during the league stage earlier this season. It is a mixed soil pitch, which in theory should produce an even contest with balanced bounce and mild to moderate grip for the spinners. However, the critical factor heading into the final is the grass cover.

Analysis conducted on Saturday revealed approximately 4 to 6mm of grass on the surface. If left untrimmed, that covering would significantly favour hard lengths and generate considerable seam movement, conditions that could tilt the contest firmly in favour of the pace bowlers. Rajat Patidar acknowledged the situation at his pre-match press conference, revealing that the ground staff had already been working on the strip. "There was grass on it. They will cut that grass now. They cut it yesterday and today as well. So when they cut it, I will go back and see," the RCB captain said, indicating he intended to reassess the surface after the groundskeepers completed their work.

The square boundaries on pitch number 6 measure approximately 66 metres with a straight boundary of around 72 metres, meaning there is no genuine short side to exploit, making it a fair contest for batters and bowlers alike in terms of dimensions.

The Grass Could Be the Game-Changer

Grass cover exceeding 4mm would hand GT's pace attack a significant advantage through the extra bounce and seam movement it generates. Anything below that threshold should produce a more balanced surface. Given that this is a final and mixed soil pitches are notoriously harder to maintain, curators are unlikely to leave excessive grass cover, though nothing is guaranteed.

If meaningful grass does remain at the time of play, the first quarter of the match could be extraordinarily difficult for batting sides, with pace bowlers extracting sharp movement before the surface settles. In that scenario, the toss becomes enormously important, with the captain winning it almost certainly opting to bowl first and unleash their pacers on a fresh, lively surface.

Much like that unforgettable World Cup final in 2023, when the pitch in Ahmedabad silenced an entire nation, Sunday's surface could once again prove to be the story of the night. Both captains know it. Both teams are watching. And millions of fans around the world are hoping the cricket, not the conditions, decides the IPL 2026 champion.