The Priceless Gift Virat Kohli Gave Mohammed Siraj After His Final Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed the special farewell gesture he received from former India captain Virat Kohli, a gift he says he will cherish for life.

A Jersey That Tells a Story

Following Kohli’s final Test appearance, the batting legend presented Siraj with his match-worn Test jersey, a moment that left the fast bowler deeply touched. Siraj later had the jersey framed and placed in his home as a tribute to the bond the two share on and off the cricket field.

More Than Just Teammates

Siraj and Kohli’s relationship has grown over years of playing together for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and the Indian national team. Kohli’s support during Siraj’s early days in international cricket, especially during challenging tours, has been publicly acknowledged by the pacer on several occasions.

A Symbol of Respect and Gratitude

For Siraj, the jersey is more than a piece of cricket memorabilia. It represents years of shared victories, learning experiences, and the mutual respect between a senior player and a younger teammate. As Siraj put it, “This gift will always remind me of the faith and encouragement Virat bhai showed in me.”

Virat Kohli's final Test jersey framed at Mohammed Siraj's home. ___ pic.twitter.com/UgQBN7UgW0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 9, 2025

Kohli’s gesture reflects his reputation as a leader who values relationships as much as performances, a quality that has left a lasting mark on many in the Indian dressing room.