The review MI never took: How one moment of poor captaincy by Hardik Pandya decided SRH match & MI's IPL 2026 fate

Travis Head made Mumbai Indians pay dearly for a costly DRS error as he steered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding six wicket victory in their IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday. The Australian opener was in breathtaking touch, smashing 76 runs off just 30 deliveries with four fours and eight sixes to his name. What made his innings all the more significant, however, was the fact that it nearly never happened.

The Missed Review That Changed Everything

In the third over of the SRH chase, Trent Boult sent down a delivery wide of off stump and Head went after it, only to be beaten outside the edge. Wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton gathered the ball cleanly, yet neither he nor any other Mumbai Indians player opted to appeal or call for a DRS review, despite the delivery passing very close to the outside edge of the bat.

Subsequent replays confirmed what the on field team failed to notice in the moment. The ball had indeed made contact with the outer edge of Head's bat, meaning a review would have seen him walk back to the pavilion with fewer than 50 runs on the board. Instead, Head remained at the crease and proceeded to dismantle the MI bowling attack in ruthless fashion.

Social media reacted sharply to the oversight, with fans pointing the finger directly at MI skipper Hardik Pandya for the lapse in concentration and poor decision making in a high pressure situation.

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SRH Chase Down a Mammoth Target

Chasing an imposing 244 run target, Head and fellow opener Abhishek Sharma wasted no time in laying the foundation, putting on a blazing 129 run partnership for the first wicket. Sharma contributed 45 off 24 deliveries before his departure, but by then the damage had already been done. Heinrich Klaasen then took over proceedings in his typically destructive manner, finishing unbeaten on 65 off just 30 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with 21 and Salil Arora provided a blistering cameo of 30 not out off 10 balls as SRH completed the chase in 18.4 overs to seal a convincing six wicket win.



Mumbai Indians' Explosive but Ultimately Futile Total

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians had posted a formidable 243 for five on the back of a stunning century from Ryan Rickelton. The South African wicketkeeper batter finished unbeaten on 123 off 55 balls and shared a blazing 93 run opening stand with Will Jacks, who contributed 46 off 22 deliveries across just 7.1 overs. Captain Hardik Pandya added a valuable 31 off 15 balls before losing his wicket. For SRH, Praful Hinge was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 54 runs, while Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hasan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy each claimed one wicket apiece.

Despite Rickelton's extraordinary knock providing MI with a competitive total, the failure to take the DRS review at a pivotal moment in the third over proved to be a turning point that Hardik Pandya and his side will find difficult to move past as scrutiny over the captain's decision making continues to grow this season.