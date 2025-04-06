'The ‘Roko' Bond': Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Long-Standing Equation With Rohit Sharma - Watch

Ace India batter Virat Kohli has reflected on his deep-rooted bond with fellow stalwart Rohit Sharma, describing the connection as one built on years of shared experience, trust, and mutual respect. As Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face Rohit's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, the former Indian skipper spoke about how their relationship has evolved over the years.

“I think it’s a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game initially, your learning from each other, you’re kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time and you share all kind of queries and questions," Kohli said in a video shared by RCB.

Kohli and Rohit both began their international careers in the late 2000s and have gone on to become two of the most iconic names in Indian cricket. Their journey has included shared leadership roles and countless match-winning partnerships across all three formats.

Leadership Bond and Shared Vision

Speaking further, Kohli emphasized how their partnership extended beyond batting — particularly during their leadership stints with the Indian team. The two often found themselves aligned in thought and approach, especially in pressure situations.

“We worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team, so there were always ideas discussed and more or less, we would end up on the same page in terms of the gut feel of that situation. There is a trust factor and do the job for the team,” Kohli added.

Mumbai Indians Under Pressure

While Kohli’s RCB looks to bounce back from recent struggles, the focus remains on Mumbai Indians, who are facing issues of their own. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai’s key batter and former captain, missed the team’s previous game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury suffered during a net session. Before the setback, Rohit had already endured a lukewarm start to the season.

Tilak Varma, another promising MI batter, has failed to convert his promising starts into big scores, further compounding Mumbai’s batting woes.

Kohli’s Mixed Start to IPL 2025

Kohli, on the other hand, started his IPL 2025 campaign with a solid unbeaten 59 against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he hasn’t quite been able to maintain that form consistently, struggling in subsequent matches. With both teams needing a momentum shift, the upcoming face-off at Wankhede could prove crucial for the fortunes of RCB and MI alike.