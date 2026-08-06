Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /The secret behind 3661 runs: How Ajinkya Rahane calmed down fierce Virat Kohli on pitch

The secret behind 3661 runs: How Ajinkya Rahane calmed down fierce Virat Kohli on pitch

Following his formal announcement stepping away from international cricket, former Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane has offered deep insights into one of the most defining middle order alliances in modern red ball history. Reflecting on a distinguished career spanning over a decade, the elegant Mumbai batter detailed how his tranquil demeanor paired seamlessly with Virat Kohli's fierce aggression to forge a prolific batting partnership that anchored India through a golden era of overseas Test success.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
The secret behind 3661 runs: How Ajinkya Rahane calmed down fierce Virat Kohli on pitch
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The secret behind 3661 runs: How Ajinkya Rahane calmed down fierce Virat Kohli on pitch
2
3
4
5