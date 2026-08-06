/The secret behind 3661 runs: How Ajinkya Rahane calmed down fierce Virat Kohli on pitch

Following his formal announcement stepping away from international cricket, former Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane has offered deep insights into one of the most defining middle order alliances in modern red ball history. Reflecting on a distinguished career spanning over a decade, the elegant Mumbai batter detailed how his tranquil demeanor paired seamlessly with Virat Kohli's fierce aggression to forge a prolific batting partnership that anchored India through a golden era of overseas Test success.
Speaking during an appearance on The Overlap Cricket podcast shortly after confirming his retirement, Rahane explained that mutual trust, unvarnished honesty, and relentless communication formed the bedrock of their success on the field and their leadership in the dressing room.
The Chemistry of Opposites: Balancing Fire with Calmness
Throughout their shared years in the national team, Rahane and Kohli transformed their contrasting personalities into a strategic advantage against world class bowling attacks across the globe. While Kohli thrived on high energy confrontation, Rahane served as a serene counterweight at the other end, allowing the pair to control the tempo of long Test innings.
Reflecting on their complementary approach at the crease, Rahane highlighted how their contrasting mentalities energized their running between the wickets and tactical choices.
"Firstly I really enjoyed batting with him. We complemented each other really well. The aggressive nature of Virat Kohli and then my calm nature really helped us a lot. The reason for those partnerships was always the positive communication and the frank communication we had."
That statistical synergy stands among the elite achievements of Indian cricket history. Across 67 Test innings together, Kohli and Rahane accumulated 3,661 runs at an extraordinary average of 51.45. Their alliance produced 12 century stands alongside 14 fifty run partnerships, establishing them as the fifth most successful Indian batting pair in Test history.
Their impact was especially pronounced on foreign soil, where they compiled 1,950 runs across 42 overseas Tests to also rank fifth among all time Indian partnerships abroad. Their most memorable early collaboration arrived at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the 2014 Boxing Day Test, where the duo constructed a breathtaking 262 run partnership against Australia, featuring centuries from both batters.
Unfiltered Communication and Navigating On Field Aggression
Beyond their individual skill, Rahane emphasized that their partnership flourished because neither batter hesitated to speak plainly. As vice captain to Kohli during India's rise to the top of the World Test Championship standings, Rahane maintained an open dialogue regarding tactical maneuvers and opposition sledging.
Describing how they navigated high pressure moments on the pitch, Rahane shared how Kohli welcomed his candid feedback when deciding whether to attack specific bowlers.
"Whenever Virat thought of going against a particular bowler and if my response was positive, he was doing it. Virat was the guy who always liked people who were coming after him. Whenever they asked me, 'Should I sledge him back?', I said, 'Yeah, if that works for you, go for it.' It was that frank communication that helped us a lot."
This mutual understanding extended beyond the boundary ropes. The two senior batters regularly engaged in lengthy discussions about technical refinements, game plans, and squad dynamics, which Rahane credits with strengthening the team's internal culture.
"We used to spend a lot of time together even off the field. We used to talk a lot about cricket... about Virat's game, about my game and about the other players. If you're talking cricket with your teammates, you get to learn many more things."
Kohli's Uncompromising Directive: Attack Without Hesitation
While Kohli earned a reputation as an intense captain, his tactical instructions to Rahane, whom he affectionately nicknamed Jinx, were surprisingly simple and empowering. Rather than forcing a cautious mindset during difficult spells, Kohli urged Rahane to trust his natural attacking instincts from the very first ball.
Recalling the freedom granted to him by the former Indian captain, Rahane explained how Kohli's leadership encouraged players to express themselves without fear of failure.
"It was always positive. He said, 'Well Jinx, just play your game.' Because naturally I'm an attacking batsman. He said, 'If you feel like going after a particular bowler, don't hesitate at all.' He never told me, 'Let's see how it feels, take out 10 or 15 balls and then play your game.' If you feel like going after the first ball, go for it."
This fearless framework ultimately helped India achieve historic overseas series triumphs, including back to back Test series victories in Australia, where Rahane famously stepped in as stand in captain during the 2020 to 2021 tour to guide a depleted Indian side to a landmark 2 to 1 victory at the Gabba. As both legends transition into the next chapters of their respective careers, their partnership remains a benchmark for middle order cohesion in international cricket.
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