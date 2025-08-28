‘The Silence Wasn’t Absence’: RCB Issues Emotional Message Three Months After Chinnaswamy Stampede

For the first time since the tragic Bengaluru stampede, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has spoken out, sharing a heartfelt message with fans. On June 4, 11 people lost their lives and more than 50 were injured in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where nearly three lakh fans had gathered to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL trophy win.

On Thursday, the franchise took to X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"The Silence wasn't Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories, and moments you cherished the most. But June 4 changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space. In that silence, we've been grieving, listening, learning. And slowly, we've begun to build something more than just a response, something to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans."

Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you!



pic.twitter.com/g0lOXAuYbd — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2025

The franchise also introduced “RC,” a new community-driven platform shaped by fans, aimed at healing, honoring victims, and rebuilding trust.

Tribunal Blames RCB for Mishandling Celebrations

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) recently held RCB “responsible” for unilaterally announcing the title celebrations without seeking police clearance. According to the tribunal, nearly five lakh people gathered outside the stadium, leading to chaos. CAT further defended police authorities, stating that officers were “human beings, neither God nor Magician” with miraculous powers like “Alladin ka Chirag” to handle such a massive crowd without prior preparation.

Government Action and Police Reinstatement

In the aftermath of the tragedy, four senior police officers were suspended. However, on July 28, the Karnataka government revoked their suspension and reinstated Additional DGP B. Dayananda, IPS officer Shekar H. Tekkannavar, Deputy SP C. Balakrishna, and Inspector A.K. Girish. They have returned to duty, though disciplinary proceedings are still pending.

Stadium Declared Unsafe for Large Events

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the incident, found the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium “unsuitable and unsafe” for hosting large-scale public gatherings. This raises serious concerns over the venue’s capacity to manage future non-cricketing events of such scale.

Moving Forward with Fans

The stampede remains one of the darkest moments in Bengaluru’s sporting history. RCB’s message emphasized not celebration, but care and solidarity with fans:

"We return to this space not with celebration but with care, to share, to stand with you, and to move forward together, as the pride of Karnataka.