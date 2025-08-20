‘The Truth Is…’: Aakash Chopra Questions Harshit Rana’s Selection For Asia Cup 2025

Harshit Rana made his T20I debut earlier this year as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, where he impressed with figures of 3/33 against England in Pune, earning the Player of the Match award. However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that one standout performance is not enough to justify his place in the Asia Cup squad.

IPL 2025 Numbers Under the Scanner

Rana represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025, finishing with 15 wickets in 13 games at an average of 29.86 and an economy rate of 10.18. Chopra described these numbers as “ordinary” and not strong enough for a national call-up.

“The last IPL was extremely ordinary. His numbers are not flattering. It doesn’t seem like his performances are strong enough to deserve a place in the side,” Chopra remarked on his YouTube channel.

Better Options Ignored?

Chopra also felt that the selectors could have considered Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna for the Asia Cup squad. Both bowlers, according to him, had stronger recent performances and could have been more reliable additions alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.

Limited Role Expected

The former cricketer further pointed out that Rana may not even get much playing time. “The truth is, he might not get to play a single match when Bumrah is available. If that’s the case, someone like Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj should have been rewarded instead,” Chopra said.

Spotlight on Rana

Despite criticism, Rana now has an opportunity to silence his doubters if given a chance in the Asia Cup 2025. With his raw pace and aggression, the youngster will look to prove that the selectors’ faith in him was not misplaced.