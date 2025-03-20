The Untold Story: When IPL Banned Ravindra Jadeja For Secretly Negotiating With Mumbai Indians

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their highly anticipated IPL 2025 opener, one of the key players fans will watch closely is Ravindra Jadeja. Over the years, the all-rounder has become an indispensable part of the CSK setup, playing match-winning knocks and delivering with the ball. However, few remember that back in 2010, Jadeja was on the verge of joining Mumbai Indians before a surprising turn of events saw him banned for an entire season.

The Controversial Ban: How Jadeja Missed IPL 2010

In the early years of the IPL, Jadeja had already made a name for himself with Rajasthan Royals, playing a crucial role in their fairytale triumph in the inaugural season in 2008. After two successful years with the Royals, the left-handed all-rounder was in talks to join Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2010. However, the move was never finalized due to violations of IPL’s player contract policies.

The IPL governing council, led by then-commissioner Lalit Modi, found that Jadeja had breached contractual agreements by negotiating a deal outside of the official auction process. As a result, he was handed a one-year suspension, forcing him to sit out the entire 2010 season.

“The IPL governing council has arrived at this decision after due deliberations, taking into account Ravindra Jadeja’s representation to the president of the BCCI and a further representation by the Rajasthan Royals,” Modi had stated at the time. “The player guidelines laid out by the governing council are sacrosanct, and all players will need to strictly adhere to the same.”

This ruling was a significant moment in IPL history, serving as a stern warning against any violations of player auction rules.

Jadeja’s Redemption and CSK Journey

After serving his suspension, Jadeja returned to the IPL in 2011, but not with Rajasthan Royals or Mumbai Indians. Instead, he was picked up by the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. It wasn’t until 2012 that CSK acquired him for a whopping $2 million in the auction, marking the beginning of a long and successful association.

Jadeja flourished under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, evolving into one of the finest all-rounders in the game. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball made him a vital cog in CSK’s success over the years. However, his IPL journey wasn’t without further drama.

CSK’s Suspension and Jadeja’s Stint with Gujarat Lions

In 2015, CSK faced a two-year suspension due to the infamous spot-fixing scandal. During this period, Jadeja represented Gujarat Lions, a temporary franchise introduced to balance the league. Despite the setback, he remained loyal to CSK and rejoined them when the team made its comeback in 2018.

Since then, Jadeja has been a crucial part of the CSK setup, playing a key role in their multiple IPL triumphs. His heroics in the IPL 2023 final, where he struck the winning runs against Gujarat Titans, further cemented his legacy as a CSK legend.

What If Jadeja Had Joined Mumbai Indians?

Had Jadeja successfully joined Mumbai Indians in 2010, IPL history could have looked very different. MI, led by Sachin Tendulkar at the time, could have built an even stronger squad around Jadeja, possibly altering the trajectory of his career. Instead, fate led him to CSK, where he became an icon.