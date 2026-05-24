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NewsCricket'The way you carried yourself...': Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt message for son Arjun after finally getting LSG debut in IPL 2026 after 13 games
SACHIN TENDULKAR POST FOR ARJUN TENDULKAR

'The way you carried yourself...': Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt message for son Arjun after finally getting LSG debut in IPL 2026 after 13 games

Sachin went on to reflect on the mental demands cricket places on its players, urging his son to stay rooted and continue nurturing his love for the sport.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • His sole wicket was that of Prabhsimran Singh, who had played an aggressive knock of 69 off just 39 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes.
  • The match ended in a comprehensive seven-wicket victory for the Punjab Kings, who successfully chased down a target of 197 set by Lucknow.
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'The way you carried yourself...': Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt message for son Arjun after finally getting LSG debut in IPL 2026 after 13 gamesCredits - X (sachin tendulkar)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned to social media to celebrate his son Arjun Tendulkar following the young left-arm pacer's long-awaited debut for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Arjun had to hold on until the franchise's final league-stage fixture to earn his chance, and his father took a moment to commend the youngster for the grace and resilience with which he endured the extended wait.

Taking to X following the conclusion of the match, the legendary former India captain drew attention to Arjun's discipline and unwavering positivity throughout the tournament.

"Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you've carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match," he wrote.

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Sachin Highlights Patience And Positivity

Sachin went on to reflect on the mental demands cricket places on its players, urging his son to stay rooted and continue nurturing his love for the sport.

"Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always."

Arjun Picks Up First IPL Wicket On Debut

On the field, Arjun returned figures of 1/36 across his four overs in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair. His sole wicket was that of Prabhsimran Singh, who had played an aggressive knock of 69 off just 39 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Though Arjun conceded runs at a slightly expensive rate, his first IPL appearance still drew considerable attention given the weight of expectation surrounding the occasion.

The match ended in a comprehensive seven-wicket victory for the Punjab Kings, who successfully chased down a target of 197 set by Lucknow. Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer was the standout performer, stroking an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls to register his maiden IPL century, with Prabhsimran offering solid support at the top of the order. Lucknow had earlier posted 196/6 on the back of a well-crafted 72 by Josh Inglis and a lively cameo from Abdul Samad. However, Punjab overhauled the total with more than an over remaining, a result that significantly boosted their prospects of making the playoffs.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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