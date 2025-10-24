'There Are Two Zeroes': Former India Coach Makes Bold Prediction On Virat Kohli Ahead Of 3rd ODI

Former India coach Abhishek Nayar has shared an optimistic prediction about Virat Kohli’s form ahead of the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, believing the star batter is ready for a big comeback. Nayar expressed confidence that Kohli will reach three figures in the upcoming match after enduring two consecutive ducks earlier in the series. Kohli’s recent performances have drawn scrutiny, as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck in India’s two-wicket loss to Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. In the series opener at Perth, he also fell without opening his account, facing eight deliveries before India suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Despite these setbacks, Nayar strongly believes that Kohli’s trademark determination will shine through in Sydney.

Speaking to Star Sports, Nayar remarked, "You always say you need the rub of the green. He has not had it yet. That doesn't mean he can't. There are two zeroes, all he has to do is add the one on the side. It will take a lot of grit and determination from him, but those are stories."

He went on to add, "A Virat Kohli doesn't become a Virat Kohli without overcoming failures. He has done that in the past. He has struggled in England. He has gone back and conquered it. He has got one more game to conquer his demons, but if there is someone whom I would rely and bet on, that would be Virat."

Nayar further acknowledged that Kohli was undone by an exceptional delivery in Adelaide, emphasizing that even the best batters could have fallen to that ball. "To be honest, regardless of seeing Virat getting out or not, I just feel this was a terrific delivery. I think most batters in the world, who have studied his bowling and understand him, wouldn't expect that delivery because even the way he released it, the seam position suggested the ball would leave him," he explained.

As the series stands delicately poised, India and Australia are set to clash in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025. However, Kohli’s record at the venue remains modest he has scored 146 runs across seven ODIs at an average of 24.33. With a century prediction from his former coach and the pressure to deliver mounting, cricket fans will be watching closely to see if the former Indian captain can script a trademark comeback and silence his critics.