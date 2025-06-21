Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, Wonderkid Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Chat With This Cricketer After Smashing Maiden Ton In England During First Test

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal made a major revelation after his maiden century in England during the first Test match against England at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Headingley, Leeds. He revealed how head coach Gautam Gambhir helped him with his batting technique and that paid off, After losing the toss, Indian batters were asked to bat first and they made the full use of the batting conditions turning it a good toss to lose. Jaiswal played with a mix aggression along with his opening partner KL Rahul keeping his calm to stay longer on the wicket. The duo stitched a 91-run partnership after Brydon Carse dismissed KL on 42. Later Sai Sudarsan was dismissed on a duck in his firs international Test but skipper Shubman Gill and Jaiswal took the innings forward.

Jaiswal scored a magnificent 101 of 159 before English skipper Ben Stokes dismissed him. India finished the day at 359/3.

Jaiswal Reveals Dressing Room Talks

Jaiswal revealed long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir about his batting technique and how the team has such a good environment and backing.

"Our prep was good. Had a long chat with Gautam Gambhir. We had spoken a lot about technique and done a lot of planning, the aim was to play a longish innings" said Jaiswal after Day 1 game. "Gill and I were talking about taking it session by session and we spoke about choosing balls. Gill was calm and composed, it was great playing with him and under his leadership. We wanted to put the bad balls away. There is a lot of support from the dressing room and Gautam Sir. Everyone lets us be and lets us express ourselves. The dressing room gives us a lot of backing" said Jaiswal.

The 23-year-old left hand batter now has a century in Australia, England, West Indies and India. In such a short span he has emerged as the finest batter in the current lot and his future looks the brightest. He has played 20 matches and scored 1899 runs at an average of 54.26. He has 10 half century and 5 hundred to his name.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in his 1st Test

In WI - Scored Century

In IND - Scored Half Century

In AUS - Scored Century

In ENG - Scored Century