/‘There is a target on our backs’: Temba Bavuma admits pressure of defending WTC Title

"There is a lot more foundational work that has gone on with the team, and I don't believe it will change us. We know what we want to achieve; a lot of that identity has been set. It is just a case of finding a way to exceed the standards that we have set for ourselves in the past. We walk around proudly as Test Championship champions. Being in the changeroom, I don't see guys scared when we talk about that," Bavuma said.