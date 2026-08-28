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‘There is a target on our backs’: Temba Bavuma admits pressure of defending WTC Title

) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has acknowledged the pressure of defending their World Test Championship (WTC) title as the team prepares for a busy season that includes home series against Australia, Bangladesh and England. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
‘There is a target on our backs’: Temba Bavuma admits pressure of defending WTC Title
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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‘There is a target on our backs’: Temba Bavuma admits pressure of defending WTC Title
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