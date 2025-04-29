'There Is No Fear...': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals His Batting Approach After Historic IPL Century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi revealed his batting approach after smashing a historic century in the 47th match of the IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket after smashing a hundred off 35 balls in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. Suryavanshi got to the historic century with a pulled six over midwicket off Rashid Khan. His 35-ball century was the second-quickest hundred in IPL history.

The record of fastest century in IPL belongs to former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who had brought up his triple figure mark in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the youngster said that he just focuses on playing rather than thinking too much.

On being asked whether he fears bowlers, Suryavanshi said, "There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing."

Suryavanshi, who hails from Bihar, was also pleased with his maiden IPL century, which was his dream.

"It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings. What I've been doing for the last three-four months, the results are showing. I don't see the ground so much, just focus on the ball. It is like a dream to score a century in the IPL," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag also praised Vaibhav for his historic knock, which has kept RR alive in the competition after their third win.

"We've spent two months with him, we have seen what he can do. But to see him do this against world-class bowlers of GT, I can't express it in words," Parag said about Suryavanshi, who was also named Player of the Match for his record-breaking ton.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said that it was Suryavanshi' day.

"It was his day. His hitting was just tremendous and he made full use of his day," said Gill.