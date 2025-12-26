'There Is Something Really Wrong...': Stuart Broad Slams MCG Pitch After 20 Wickets Fall On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test

The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) descended into spectacular chaos on Friday as 20 wickets tumbled on the opening day, prompting fierce criticism from former England pacer Stuart Broad.

In a frenetic start to the fourth Ashes Test, spectators witnessed a throwback to a bygone era of uncovered wickets as Australia were skittled for 152, only for England to implode in reply, crumbling to 110 all out. By stumps, Australia had scraped to 4-0 in their second innings, holding a precarious 46-run lead in a match that has already advanced at warp speed.

Notably, it was the first time in 74 years that 20 wickets had fallen on Day 1 of a Test match down under.



Stuart Broad 'Not Impressed' With MCG Pitch

Stuart Broad was not impressed with the condition of the MCG pitch on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. Broad, now a commentator, did not mince his words regarding the green-tinged surface.

The former England pacer said that "the amount of movement that this pitch has shown" has indicated that there is "something really wrong".

"The amount of movement that this pitch has shown has indicated to me that there is something really wrong. Test match bowlers do not require this level of movement to bowl effectively in a Test match. Good Test match pitches will have good bounce but not excessive sideways movements," Broad said on Sen Cricket.

Michael Vaughan Gives His Take On MCG Pitch

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that the pitch for the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne has offered excessive assistance, leading to what he describes as an unfair balance between bat and ball.

Notably, there were 94,199 spectators at the MCG on Friday, which sets a new venue record, breaking the previous record of 93,013 for the 2015 Cricket World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand.

Vaughan conceded that the 94,199 spectators would have left the ground thoroughly entertained, but insisted that such conditions “don’t constitute Test cricket on a pitch like this.”

"We're always looking for a fair balance between bat and ball. I thought that was unfair for the batters," Vaughan told Test Match Special.

"The pitch has done plenty. There's been plenty of movement out there. It's not been easy for both sides but I don't like seeing a pitch do so much," he added.