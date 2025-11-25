'There’s No One Else...': Former Indian Cricketer Backs KL Rahul As India’s ODI Captain Ahead Of South Africa Tour

As India gears up for the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to hand the leadership role to KL Rahul has sparked discussions across the cricketing fraternity. While opinions remain mixed, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has thrown his support behind the choice, stating that Rahul is currently the most logical option in the squad.

Speaking about the leadership call, Kaif said the move makes sense given the current squad structure and availability of senior players. He asserted that Rahul’s elevation to captaincy isn’t just about form or experience, but about practicality.

“There’s no one else. If KL Rahul comes up, there is no one behind. He has captaincy experience and plays a key role in the middle order,” Kaif noted, backing the decision.

Rahul will lead a squad missing a few established names due to rotational workload management and injuries. With Shubman Gill unavailable due to a neck spasm and Shreyas Iyer still recovering, Kaif highlighted that Rahul’s experience, particularly in pressure situations, makes him the most capable leader for this series.

A Logical Shift in Leadership

Kaif also touched upon the broader transition underway in Indian cricket. Despite Rohit Sharma's strong recent form, including a century in Sydney, the selectors appear intent on testing fresh leadership options, especially with the next ICC event cycle beginning soon.

“Rohit has been in form, but clearly the team management wants to move forward and give new players leadership chances. So Rahul becomes the natural choice,” Kaif added.

Rahul, who has led in the IPL and intermittently for India across formats, now finds himself at the forefront of a rebuilding phase. Known for his composure and ability to stabilise India's innings from the No. 5 slot, Rahul's tactical judgment, particularly under pressure, could prove crucial.

Rahul’s Role as Batter and Mentor

Kaif also praised Rahul’s evolution as a middle-order batter, noting his improved reading of conditions and match situations. “He can play according to the situation and guide the young players. His batting experience in the middle overs and his game awareness make him suitable as captain,” Kaif explained.

With a squad featuring young performers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma, Rahul’s presence brings stability and mentorship. For many, this ODI series is more than preparation; it’s an audition for long-term roles in India’s white-ball plans.