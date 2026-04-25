'There was intent and...': Virat Kohli's cheeky strike rate jibe after yet another match-winning chase vs GT goes viral

The certainty of Virat Kohli excelling in a run chase remains one of cricket's few guarantees. On Friday night at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the former India captain orchestrated a masterclass as the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, secured a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans. Kohli maintained a strike rate of 184.09, hammering 81 runs from 44 deliveries including eight fours and four sixes. This effort allowed RCB to overhaul a target of 206 with seven balls remaining.

The Impact of Devdutt Padikkal

The pursuit was simplified by a massive second-wicket stand between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who combined for 115 runs in just 59 balls. While Padikkal contributed a rapid 55 off 27, the partnership effectively broke the back of the chase and propelled RCB to the second spot on the points table.

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Kohli, earning Player of the Match honors and reclaiming the Orange Cap, credited Padikkal for shifting the momentum and reducing the team's stress. At the post-matchpresentation, Kohli remarked:

“Dev's done this twice this season, where he's come in and absolutely played a blinder from ball one. The first ball he hit off Rabada was magnificent, and he has the game awareness and the ability, especially in conditions like ours, to be able to play good cricketing shots and hurt opposition, striking over 200, which is quite rare, to be honest. You never see him slogging the ball. You feel like he's not giving you a sniff in the game, and yet he's scoring so freely. So I think Dev's innings was the clear difference in the first half. And then I was just trying to stay in the game enough so that he wouldn't feel all the pressure. And it was my responsibility to try to hit boundaries at the right times. And yeah, that partnership was the game-sealer and the game-changer for us eventually."

Assessing the Target

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans began strongly with a 128-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Despite Sudharsan recording a century, the 2022 champions struggled to find the boundary in the closing overs, finishing at 205/3.

Kohli noted that the RCB bowling unit performed exceptionally well to limit the damage, suggesting that the Titans fell significantly short of a par score on that surface. He explained:

"Even in our bowling innings, I think we bowled really well to pull things back. They were about, I felt, 20-25 short in the end. We were looking at 230, 235 at one stage. But our bowlers did a magnificent job and the feedback was the pitch is not bad at all. It's probably the best batting conditions we've had so far. The ball was coming on nicely. The spinners were not quite getting the ball to grip. It wasn't holding into the pitch. So we felt like if you stay in the game enough, string in a big partnership, then it's going to get tougher and tougher. And yeah, once you get hold of the conditions and you get on top of the bowlers, then you obviously back yourselves a little more to take the game on. And that was the conversation. Dev was going great guns and the idea was just to, keep pressing the bowlers back. And whoever we felt like, we want to take down, the message was very clear from the batsmen and then the non-striker saying, yeah, go for it. So there was intent and there was clarity and feedback from the other end. So we didn't have any doubts whatsoever through the partnership. And I think that's what worked for us."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals are locked together on 10 points from seven games, separated only by Net Run Rate. RCB's victory tonight pushed their NRR to 1.101, comfortably ahead of Royals' 0.790, meaning the defending champions currently occupy second place. Both sides have won five of their seven fixtures and look well placed to secure playoff berths, though nothing in the IPL can be taken for granted.