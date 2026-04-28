'There was some hesitation because...': Axar Patel reveals what went wrong for Delhi Capitals against RCB

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel put his team being bundled out for 75 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru as "bad luck," but acknowledged the psychological shadow cast by their previous match, where they failed to defend 264/2 against Punjab Kings, may have contributed to a hesitancy that proved fatal.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC were bowled out for just 75 after losing six wickets in their first four overs, handing RCB a stunning nine-wicket victory. What also made the game a foregone conclusion was the international level batters and two promising youngsters in DC surrendering meekly without a plan B to counter swing and bounce generated by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

"I think because of what happened in the last game, I felt that even after doing so much as a team, you can win nine out of ten times. But after that it felt like we could not defend back-to-back - so I feel there was some hesitation because of that. Other than that, I think it was bad luck.

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“No batter could really settle down. It was not like someone got set. We lost wickets in one or two balls. I think we lost six wickets in 15–16 balls. I think it was bad luck, you have to forget this day and move on," Axar said in the post-match press conference.

In DC making 264/2 against PBKS, KL Rahul smashed a record-breaking 152 not out while Nitish Rana hit 91. The dramatic reversal on Monday, where both Rahul and Rana were bounced out by Josh Hazlewood when the ball was hooping around, appeared to weigh on Axar's assessment of the conditions.

"If you look at the first over, there was swing. Later, once the second ball from Chameera got hit for a boundary, the swing stopped and it becomes a different game. When you score 60–70 runs in the first innings, bowlers come in with a bit of low morale and that is in the back of their mind.

“Even if you motivate yourself, somewhere you feel it is a really low score. In the first over, there was swing for Kyle (Jamieson), but it changed after that one boundary. I do not think our bowlers did anything wrong. The way we batted, I would call it bad luck. Because of that, we cannot blame the bowlers," added Axar.

He also defended the decision to hand an IPL debut to promising teenaged opener Sahil Parekh, who replaced Pathum Nissanka and took the strike ahead of Rahul and was dismissed second ball by a late inswinging yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The reason was to have a left-right combination at the top because we had two right-handers opening. We wanted to use that option in the back of our mind. Also, the way he has been practicing, the hard work he has been putting in, and how he performed in nets and practice matches, we felt he deserved a chance.

"So seeing all those factors, we gave a chance to the new boy. It was his first match and he got out early on the second ball, so I cannot judge. But the way he has been batting, we believe he has potential to do something special and he can do well for Delhi in the long run," he added.

On the inability of his batters to handle high-pressure situations and high-quality bowling when the routine script of see ball and hit ball in T20 cricket is not dished out, Axar was candid that the responsibility ultimately falls on the individual.

"I think preparation is personal. As a team, you can say that. But, as a player, you also have a responsibility that what should be your preparation if you are going to play IPL or international cricket. If you talk about me, then my personal preparation is that, if I go to play cricket – international, IPL or domestic – I do undertake one, as you yourself know your strengths and weaknesses.

“So, I feel that, uncapped players - I don't think, they only do range hitting because, even after IPL, the camps, I think, we did it in Surat, Hyderabad, Delhi. Now, our team is also in Dubai. So, we take uncapped players there also and we give them a chance to continuously stay in cricket for those who don't play domestic or those who continue to play, whenever they get a break, for them, we make them prepare.

"I don't think they only practice range hitting. They also practice basics. At the same time, it's a personal choice whether someone wants to do drills or not. I think, it's personal preparation. But, yes, I feel that, as Delhi Capitals and support staff, they give them these facilities. Those who want it, they can improve their game and I can also see that. But, yes, I feel that uncapped players should focus on basics. If your basics are strong, then you do range hitting on your own," he elaborated.

On the question of team changes ahead of their remaining six fixtures, including one on cards with Mitchell Starc available from May 1, Axar was emphatic - stability, not overhaul, would be his way of ensuring DC’s playoff prospects are kept alive in an increasingly precarious situation.

"If you look at the last eight matches, it's the first time that we've played bad cricket or collapsed. I don't think you'll get results if you make a lot of changes. It's important to have a good mindset and be mentally prepared.

“There won't be a lot of changes in the team, but yes, it's important to be mentally stable and move forward together. It's important to have a mindset and be mentally prepared. You won't get results if you make a lot of changes in the team."

"See, it is not like we will play the remaining matches without pressure. In the last eight-nine matches we played, there was pressure. You cannot say there will be pressure or not. But at the same time, you have to do what you can and follow your process.

“You have to move on and you have to come every day with focus and preparation. You can't think that you will go and get an easy win. You can't think that you will go and do it or it will happen. You have to focus and be on point like the IPL is going on. I feel that the next six matches we have to follow our preparation and process and anything can change anytime," he elaborated.

On what will be his own leadership philosophy during a difficult period, Axar outlined the choice he was putting before his players and to the broader DC fanbase. "See, if the fans are disheartened, even the players are just as disheartened. After so much hard work, it hurts to lose as we do not play to lose a game. I think this is the time they should support the players.

“It should not be that you support only when we win, as the players feel a little down after a loss like this. Whether we win or lose, support should remain the same. The important thing is that you are supporting a team, continue doing that and have trust and belief.

“As a captain, I trust my team and that belief is very important to keep. I have a lot of responsibilities - even not players, but support staff, ownership, you have to work and motivate them. So, my basic theory is what you can do, what's in your control.

“I will motivate the players in this way - either you have two chances - you can point out someone, or you can think that the batsman didn't do anything, or the bowler didn't do anything. You can give yourself excuses or, as a team, you can be with the team and fight ahead in the remaining six games and we will face result together without worrying about it,” he concluded.