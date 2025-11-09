Advertisement
MARK WOOD

'There's A Quiet Confidence Within Our Group That...': Mark Wood Reveals England's Inner Belief Ahead Of Ashes Clash Against Australia

Star pacer feels England have the belief and depth to challenge Australia as he prepares for his Test return following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 11:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'There's A Quiet Confidence Within Our Group That...': Mark Wood Reveals England's Inner Belief Ahead Of Ashes Clash Against AustraliaPic credit: IANS

Fast bowler Mark Wood feels England will head into the upcoming Ashes series in Australia with a sense of ‘quiet confidence,’ as he prepares for his much-anticipated comeback following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 34-year-old Wood, who is one of England’s key strike weapons, is set to play a crucial role in the five-match Ashes series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, starting in Perth in a fortnight’s time. 

Notably, England have not won the Ashes in Australia since 2010-11 and have endured three one-sided tours since but Wood insists the current group is determined to change that.

"Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series, but I think there’s a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well here," Wood said in an interview to ESPNCricinfo.

Notably, Wood's return comes after a challenging six-month rehabilitation period following knee surgery. Wood's return adds the firepower to a squad eager to make a statement Down Under. 

He last featured in the Ashes during England’s 2021-22 tour, where he played four of the five Tests and finished with 17 wickets, including a career-best 6 for 37 in Hobart.

Mark Wood Gives Update On His Match Fitness 

As Wood continues to build up his fitness, England's upcoming warm-up match next week will give him a chance to test his match fitness. 

"I wouldn't say I'm at 100%. I think it's very hard to train 100% all of the time. I've been off my full run-up and stuff, and I've been trying to just up the intensity as I go along. I'm sure in the practice game coming up, I can try and up it a little bit more again and gradually get ready for that first game," the England pacer said. 

Interestingly, England's build up to the Ashes has been shorter than in previous tours, but Wood feels the team’s current approach of prioritising freshness and fitness over long match practice is the right one. 

"We’re going to have been here for two or three weeks as a group. That’s a good enough build-up to that first game in my eyes," he said.

"I suppose everybody’s different, and some people might want more but, for myself, I want to feel fresh going in that first game, having done a little bit, but not too much. I want to be mint for that game, and as fresh as I can be. We’ve got a good depth of bowlers, and if one misses out, he’ll be prepared for the next game," he added. 

About the Author
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL,

