“Methods are different, obviously, but that’s how it should be, every individual is different. For what he has done for the team, for this team, there is no question, there is no asking what has he done. It’s there for everyone to see it. And what he is going to do from here on now, I don’t think anything has changed. He’ll be the same Kohli that we know of: wants to come, prepare well, go get the runs, win games for Team India. Yeah, that’s what I see with him. When he was captain, pretty much the same. When I was captain, pretty much the same. And I don’t see any reason why anything needs to change,” he added.