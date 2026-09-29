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'There's a strong camaraderie between two of us': Rohit Sharma opens up on his bond with Virat Kohli

Rohit and Kohli have been central figures in Indian cricket for nearly two decades, with the former making his international debut in 2007 and the latter following a year later. Their long association has now extended beyond their respective leadership tenures, with both continuing to contribute to the Indian team.

Published: Sep 29, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
'There's a strong camaraderie between two of us': Rohit Sharma opens up on his bond with Virat Kohli
Image Credit: IANS

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