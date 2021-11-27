'There's no stopping Axar Patel': Fans in awe of left-arm spinner after he picks his fifth five-for

Axar Patel picked his fifth five-wicket haul in just four Test matches in Day 3 of the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur.

Axar's five victims were on Saturday were: Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls and Tim Southee.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young while Umesh Yadav removed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson minutes before the lunch break as India ended the first session on day three of the first Test on a high on Saturday.In the first session, New Zealand (197/2) scored 68 runs for the loss of one wicket. Latham is currently unbeaten on 82 runs and Williamson`s wicket right at the cusp of the lunch slightly tilted the advantage in India`s favour.

Here's how Twitter reacted after Axar picked his five-for:

Fifth 5-wicket haul in 4 matches for Axar Patel. He's deadly on such pitches. NZ paying price for batsmen being ultra cautious. Not showing enterprise or gumption to hit boundaries and scatter close in field, unable to rotate strike either, allowing bowlers to build up pressure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 27, 2021

Axar Patel becomes the first left-arm spinner to take five five-wicket hauls in a calendar year in Test cricket in India.#INDvsNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 27, 2021

This is Axar Patel's 5th five-wicket haul in 7 innings and it has come on a pitch that has offered the least assistance #INDvsNZ — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) November 27, 2021