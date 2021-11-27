हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

'There's no stopping Axar Patel': Fans in awe of left-arm spinner after he picks his fifth five-for

Axar Patel picked his fifth five-wicket haul in just four Test matches in Day 3 of the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur. 

&#039;There&#039;s no stopping Axar Patel&#039;: Fans in awe of left-arm spinner after he picks his fifth five-for
(Source: Twitter)

Axar Patel picked his fifth five-wicket haul in just four Test matches in Day 3 of the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur. 

Axar's five victims were on Saturday were: Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls and Tim Southee.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young while Umesh Yadav removed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson minutes before the lunch break as India ended the first session on day three of the first Test on a high on Saturday.In the first session, New Zealand (197/2) scored 68 runs for the loss of one wicket. Latham is currently unbeaten on 82 runs and Williamson`s wicket right at the cusp of the lunch slightly tilted the advantage in India`s favour.

Here's how Twitter reacted after Axar picked his five-for:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIndia vs New ZealandIndia vs New Zealand 2021Axar Patel
Next
Story

Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda captain ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Must Watch

PT7M27S

The strategy ahead for the movement will be discussed in the meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha.