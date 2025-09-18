‘These Are All Small Things…’: Kapil Dev Calls For Calm After India-Pakistan Handshake Dispute In Asia Cup

India cricket legend and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has urged both India and Pakistan to concentrate on cricket and not blow the recent handshake row out of proportion during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Handshake Row Overshadows Match

The controversy erupted after India’s seven-wicket victory over Pakistan on September 14, when the customary post-match handshake did not take place. Pakistan’s cricket board complained about match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging misconduct. Pycroft has since issued an apology, acknowledging the oversight.

Kapil Dev Calls It a Personal Choice

Kapil Dev described the incident as a minor issue, emphasizing that shaking hands is a personal decision and should not distract from the game.

“These are all small things. One should focus on playing cricket. If someone does not want to shake hands, there is no need to make a big issue out of it for both sides. It is not right to give wrong statements, but some cricketers give statements that become controversial. Pakistan did not play good cricket; they need to work on it. It is one’s personal choice whether they want to shake hands or hug,” Kapil told ANI.

Focus on Performance

The former all-rounder also highlighted Pakistan’s performance, saying the team needs to improve on the field rather than get caught up in controversies.

“Pakistan did not play good cricket; they need to work on it. Our cricket is very organised. I am hopeful that Team India will win the Asia Cup 2025.” Kapil added.

India Looks Ahead

India has already secured a spot in the Super Four stage and will face Oman in their final group match on September 19. With Kapil Dev urging both sides to focus on the sport, attention now shifts back to cricket rather than controversies.