"These Guys Have Played More Cricket Than Head Coach": Manoj Tiwary Slams Gautam Gambhir

Manoj Tiwary has set off a major debate by directly criticizing current head coach Gautam Gambhir, alleging that his influence and the environment he has cultivated contributed to the retirement decisions of senior Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. In an interview with InsideSport, Tiwary voiced concerns about the atmosphere under Gambhir’s leadership, stating that it had become "uncomfortable for experienced players—so much so that they might have felt unwanted or pushed aside".

“If Ashwin, Rohit, and Virat are there, they will question things if they don’t agree. These guys have played more cricket than the head coach or other staff. So you just made sure they are not there, basically,” remarked Tiwary. He implied that key decisions were driven, at least in part, to avoid accountability or dissent from these senior players.

Tiwary also highlighted that controversy has intensified since Gambhir assumed the head coach position. He observed inconsistent selection policies, claiming that certain players have been added to the squad and placed straight into the starting lineup, creating confusion and raising questions about transparency. “I have observed that since this coach came in, many things are happening that are not good for Indian cricket. Ashwin retired. Rohit and Virat followed. Something is not right,” he commented.

Expressing admiration for the legacy of Rohit and Virat, Tiwary stated they “have given their heart and soul to Indian cricket” and deserved a respectful send-off, rather than an exit clouded by reported pressure or a feeling of being unwelcome. He shared, “If these players feel things are affecting their image and they are no longer wanted, they might choose to retire. But I believe they still want to play. It would be a really poor decision if Gambhir doesn’t include these two in white-ball cricket. No one can deny their impact.”

Tiwary’s blunt assessment has fueled discussion among fans and experts. While some support a shift toward a younger team, others argue experienced players like Rohit and Virat remain crucial, especially before upcoming ICC events. Whether their retirements resulted solely from personal decisions or the evolving team atmosphere remains an open question—awaiting further insight from the players themselves. Regardless, the debate about Indian cricket's direction continues.



India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule

October 19 (Sunday): 1st ODI – Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23 (Thursday): 2nd ODI – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

October 25 (Saturday): 3rd ODI – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India’s ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal