"We recently played a T20I series against Australia on their home soil, and we performed well. That series gave us confidence. It's not that after Alyssa Healy's retirement, Australia have become weaker. They are still a very strong side. They have a deep pool of players and a system that keeps producing quality cricketers. One player leaving doesn't change that. Sophie Molineux is a great captain too. She leads from the front and knows how to get the best out of her players. She is calm under pressure and reads the game well. She has been part of this Australian setup for a long time, so she understands the dynamics of the team. Under her leadership, they will be well prepared. But we have always played good cricket against them. We have always given them tough competition in big tournaments. The mindset remains the same, we will give our best, work hard, and try to dominate them in every department. We know they are a strong team, but we also know we have the ability to match them," Harmanpreet said on JioStar.