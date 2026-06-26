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'They are always attacking': Jemimah Rodrigues pinpoints Australia's biggest strength ahead of must-win Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash

India face Australia in a virtual quarterfinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's on Sunday and Jemimah Rodrigues has urged her teammates to take the attack to six-time champions instead of allowing them to dictate terms.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
'They are always attacking': Jemimah Rodrigues pinpoints Australia's biggest strength ahead of must-win Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash
Image Credit: IANS

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