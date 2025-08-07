India pacer Harshit Rana recently reflected on his first interaction with senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The 23-year-old got the opportunity to share the dressing room with the legendary duo after receiving his maiden ODI call-up for the 2024 tour of Sri Lanka, although he did not feature in any match during the series. On August 6, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast and spoke about the experience, which he described as a special and memorable moment in his young career. So far, Harshit Rana has represented India in six white-ball internationals and two Test matches, with his journey just beginning on the international stage.

Rana recalled how Rohit Sharma took time to speak with him on the field, offering him advice and insights that left a lasting impression.

"When my name was first announced in the team, the very first thought that came to my mind was that I would get to play with Rohit bhai and Virat bhai. They are legends. Being around them would give me the chance to learn a lot," Harshit said.

"I joined the team for the first time on the Sri Lanka tour with Rohit bhai and Virat bhai. I was on the ground, and they called me over to talk. Rohit bhai called me and spoke to me while we were standing on the ground. He spent 20 to 25 minutes with me, explaining so many things. After the conversation ended and I started walking away, I was thinking to myself, this is my first time here, and he shared so many valuable insights with me. I felt genuinely happy. It made me feel really good," he added.

Rana also shared a valuable piece of advice he received from Virat Kohli during a net session. Kohli, noticing something in Rana’s bowling, pulled him aside to offer technical guidance.

"While bowling to Virat bhai in the nets, he always says something that stays with me. I'm talking about the Sri Lanka tour. I was bowling to him in the nets, and it was my first tour. He probably hadn’t seen much of me in ODIs either. I kept bowling at a normal length, over and over again."

He continued: "Then he stepped out. Another batsman came in to bat. He called me over and shared something important. He told me, 'If you focus here, you’ll benefit.' Since I was bowling a bit short, he told me to focus on landing the ball between the 5 and 6 meter mark, because from there, your pace can actually generate a nick. He explained to me that I was bowling from too far back, around 7 to 8 meters. He just told me to make a two-meter adjustment to my length."

Although the series ended in disappointment for India with a 2-0 loss and one match ending in a tie, the tour proved to be a valuable learning experience for the young fast bowler.

During the podcast, Rana also spoke about the broader advice he received from both Kohli and Sharma, which focused on staying authentic to himself and ignoring outside noise.

"Whether it was the Australia tour or the Champions Trophy, one thing Rohit bhai and Virat bhai have always told me is to never change the way I play or the way I express myself on the field. They said, 'Keep playing the way you have always played. However you step onto the field, keep doing that.'"

He further added: "No matter what people say or whatever else is happening around you, never pay attention to those things. Because on the day you perform well, people will say good things anyway. And even if you have an average day, people will still say bad things. So never focus on all that. Just continue playing the way you have always played."