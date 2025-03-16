‘They Are Unstoppable’: Nita Ambani Lauds MI After They Lifted WPL 2025 Trophy

Mumbai Indians continued their glorious start to 2025 with the women's team winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) title for the second time in three years. The victory was even more special as they lifted the trophy in front of their home crowd on Saturday, with the Paltan cheering them on and creating an electric atmosphere. MI are now the most successful team in WPL history, just like its men's team in IPL, having also won the inaugural edition in 2023.

Speaking about the win, Nita M. Ambani said, as quoted by Reliance Foundation, "I had full confidence in my girls. They are unstoppable. We had spoken about fighting till the last ball and not giving up, and that is what we did. Nat has been fantastic throughout the season; her three wickets were fantastic. And the batting by our captain, Harman- it was just outstanding! We always credit our support staff. If you look at our dugout, there was never a quiet moment. To win two titles in 3 years is quite difficult --but as I said, my girls are unstoppable."

Nita Ambani also highlighted the importance of empowering women, saying, "Why just my girls? When you support any girl, encourage them and empower them, you'll see what they can deliver. I'm a proud owner of Mumbai Indians today--it means a lot. I am committed to empowering young girls through sport because education and sport go hand in hand," she added.

This win comes just weeks after MI Cape Town secured its maiden SA20 title, further cementing the Mumbai Indians' legacy as a global cricketing powerhouse with an incredible 12 titles across the world. Mumbai Indians were dominant throughout the WPL season, with their players sweeping top honours--winning the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, and the Most Valuable Player award. The win and continued success of the franchise is an ode to its rich legacy and culture that keeps producing champion teams and also entertaining the fans with their brand of cricket. Mumbai Indians will be in action in the Indian Premier League starting next week.



With five teams across three continents and four countries, the Mumbai Indians continue to dominate the global T20 landscape, driven by a passion for excellence and a deep connection with its fans. Overall, Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in franchise leagues with 12 titles: 5 in the Indian Premier League, two each in Women's Premier League and Champions League T20 and a title each in Major League Cricket MI New York (2023), ILT20 MI Emirates (2024) and SA20 MI Cape Town (2025).