'They don't roam around as 5-time IPL champions': Sanju Samson reveals what makes CSK different before Rajasthan Royals showdown - WATCH

Sanju Samson is stepping into unfamiliar territory this IPL season, but the transition to the Chennai Super Kings already appears to have settled him. On the eve of their 2026 campaign opener against his former side, the Rajasthan Royals, Samson offered an unfiltered glimpse into his early days with the five-time champions, touching on culture, transition, and what lies ahead.

“Feels really good, feels really excited to be a part of a champion franchise. Lots to learn, lots to observe, and really excited, really very calm. I think this is something which I relate to very much. I think I am a very chilled-out person, very calm, but when it comes to business, I think we give our everything,” he said in a video shared by the franchise.

For Samson, the appeal lies not in the weight of CSK’s legacy but in how lightly it is worn. Despite the franchise’s success, he pointed to a dressing room environment that mirrors his own temperament: calm, composed, and quietly focused.

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“I can see in the dressing room people are calm, people are chilled out. They don't roam around as 5-time IPL champions. I think they don't roam around as the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen. But that's what I really like to be a part of, and I am very happy that I am part of that kind of culture. And still early days, still looking forward to a lot of exciting things," he said.

He also hinted at a broader transition underway within the squad, suggesting that the current phase is part of a carefully thought-out rebuild, as he said, “I think I would like to call it 'very well planned', actually. So yeah, very excited to play RR, looking forward to it.”

Chapter One begins in Guwahati! #MatchPreview ft. Sanju

A look at the challenge ahead, the mindset within the camp,

and the road that starts here. #WhistlePodu #RRvCSK@etihad pic.twitter.com/eNCZEqkqMU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2026

The immediate test, however, comes against familiar opposition. Facing Rajasthan Royals straight away adds an emotional subplot, and Samson expects the crowd dynamic, particularly in Guwahati, to once again tilt heavily in CSK’s favour.

“I think last time when we played RR vs CSK in Guwahati, it didn't feel like an RR home game. It was yellow all over the stadium. So that's what we can expect again this time. And also, I think the passion of the crowds – I think they bring up a lot of energy. I think very passionate crowds in Guwahati are what I expect. And I think hopefully the wicket also plays well and we get a good game of cricket,” he mentioned.

Beyond the occasion, Samson shed light on the squad composition, emphasising the influx of young, attacking talent brought in through the auction, stating, “Our management and all the staff, including Stephen and a lot of people, have done really great work for the auction. We have picked up some really exciting talents from the auction.

“CSK is definitely in a building phase, and that's what our recruitment has also been. So the number, definitely, the age is definitely much less. But in the amount of sixes these guys are hitting, they don't actually look like youngsters anymore. So I think that's what the character of the mindset is; it's required in this format and in this hype. Just be free and go out there and express yourself with a lot of fearlessness. I think that's what youngsters bring in, and we all are very excited to play with them.”

While CSK’s identity has long been associated with experience, Samson’s remarks point toward a shift, one that blends youth with an aggressive, fearless approach suited to the modern T20 game. Yet, as much as the cricketing aspects matter, Samson framed the IPL as something larger, particularly for CSK’s expansive fanbase.

“I think we all are ready for another festival season. So I don't have to say that we are going to do this or we are going to do that. I think definitely two months of IPL cricket for Chennai fans all over the world. It's a great festival. So let us all come together and enjoy a great festival season of cricket. And we will try our best to put some smiles on your faces by winning a few games,” he concluded.

CSK are set to face RR on Monday in the third match of the tournament in Guwahati.