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'They have achieved nothing before': Mohsin Naqvi hits back at critics on Pakistan's Test shake-up

Pakistan Cricket Board leader Mohsin Naqvi publicly addressed the sweeping alterations that saw seven athletes and two mentors dismissed mid-tour in England, where the squad fell behind 0-2.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
'They have achieved nothing before': Mohsin Naqvi hits back at critics on Pakistan's Test shake-up
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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'They have achieved nothing before': Mohsin Naqvi hits back at critics on Pakistan's Test shake-up
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