Pakistan Cricket Board leader Mohsin Naqvi publicly addressed the sweeping alterations that saw seven athletes and two mentors dismissed mid-tour in England, where the squad fell behind 0-2. Alongside backing the administrative choices, he pushed back against former players who voiced disapproval, claiming those individuals accomplished nothing during their own careers.
Lord's Defeat Sparks Drastic Roster Adjustments
Following a 194-run setback at Lord's, officials removed red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. The administration also sent seven competitors home: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad. Among them, Shahzad and Zafar missed every fixture, whereas Usman claimed a five-wicket haul during the Leeds match. Leadership brought in Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal alongside five fresh faces lacking prior cap experience.
Reactions From Former Stars And Chairman Defense
Prominent alumni such as Shahid Afridi and Ramiz Raja voiced sharp objections to the strategy. Nevertheless, the chairman insisted the shifts were mandatory. He noted that statistics alone did not drive the entire housecleaning process, pointing to supplementary behind-the-scenes factors under review. Although he withheld specific details regarding those extra concerns, he expressed deep sorrow and frustration over the broader regression of the nation on the international stage.
'I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be,' Naqvi told Geo News, adding that criticism from those who had not achieved anything themselves made no difference to him.
The board executive asserted he would have paid attention if an icon matching the pedigree of Wasim Akram weighed in on the matter. Brushing aside commentary from other quarters, he claimed detractors lacked full awareness of the situation and harbored personal grievances against him rather than caring about the state of the sport domestically.
Red-Ball Struggles Versus Limited-Overs Progress
Addressing broader red-ball difficulties, Naqvi conceded that the team sits at the foot of the World Test Championship standings after securing only two victories across eight fixtures. Even so, he maintained that limited-overs displays progressed positively throughout his administration.
'Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came look at what the rankings were before,' he stated.
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