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NewsCricket'They Ignored Dhoni Completely': MS Dhoni to part ways with CSK after 18-years and 5 trophies amid rift with management: Report
MS DHONI

'They Ignored Dhoni Completely': MS Dhoni to part ways with CSK after 18-years and 5 trophies amid rift with management: Report

MS Dhoni has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the Indian Premier League, guiding the franchise to five IPL titles and becoming the face of the team for nearly two decades.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 21, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The same report further stated that Dhoni stayed connected with the squad during the season primarily to maintain dignity and professionalism despite the reported tensions.
  • Despite an inconsistent campaign, Chennai Super Kings still remain mathematically in contention for a playoff spot.
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'They Ignored Dhoni Completely': MS Dhoni to part ways with CSK after 18-years and 5 trophies amid rift with management: ReportCredits - X

A recent report has claimed that MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings could head towards an emotional split after IPL 2026, with growing tensions and internal differences reportedly affecting one of cricket's most iconic player franchise relationships.

Dhoni's Longstanding CSK Journey Nearing Its End

MS Dhoni has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the Indian Premier League, guiding the franchise to five IPL titles and becoming the face of the team for nearly two decades. However, IPL 2026 has unfolded in unusual fashion for the veteran wicketkeeper batter. Dhoni travelled with the squad throughout the tournament but did not feature in a single match during the season.

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The franchise management also did not provide a detailed explanation regarding his absence from the playing XI, despite reports suggesting that the former CSK captain had recovered from injury concerns.

Earlier reports had suggested Dhoni himself preferred not to make himself available for selection midway through the tournament in order to avoid disturbing the team's settled combination.

Despite an inconsistent campaign, Chennai Super Kings still remain mathematically in contention for a playoff spot.

Report Claims Growing Rift Between Dhoni and CSK Management

According to CricBlogger, the relationship between Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings management has reportedly worsened significantly over the last two years. The report claims CSK had already begun preparing for a future beyond some of their senior players and intended to slowly move toward a new phase.

Dhoni was reportedly unhappy with certain major decisions taken by the franchise management, particularly involving the transfer decisions surrounding Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, which allegedly happened without his direct involvement or consultation.

"The relationship between Dhoni and CSK has deteriorated to such an extent that Thala will not be seen in yellow after the 2026 IPL. So they ignored Dhoni completely this year, which irked him a lot," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Dhoni's Future Remains Uncertain

The same report further stated that Dhoni stayed connected with the squad during the season primarily to maintain dignity and professionalism despite the reported tensions. It also claimed that even if Dhoni chooses to continue his IPL career beyond 2026, he may not represent Chennai Super Kings again. IPL 2026 also marked a rare moment in Dhoni's decorated career, as he remained unavailable for almost an entire season for the first time.

The report additionally suggested that serious disagreements developed between Dhoni and a senior CSK official. Those issues reportedly remained unresolved, with management and the legendary captain unable to find common ground. If the reports prove accurate, IPL 2026 could mark the closing chapter of one of the most successful player franchise partnerships in cricket history. 

Scenario for Chennai Super Kings To Qualify (need Top 4)

PBKS to lose their last game against LSG

RR to lose their last game against MI

KKR to lose their last game vs DC

DC has a poor NRR so a small margin win of DC won't affect

Last Match: vs GT 

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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