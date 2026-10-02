/'They’ll make it to the second round': Parthiv Patel takes dig at Pakistan ahead of 2027 World Cup

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel took a cheeky dig at Pakistan while discussing the newly announced format and schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.
Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside India, Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. The top three teams from each group, along with the better fourth-placed side, will advance to the Super 7 stage.
Speaking on Star Sports after the World Cup schedule was announced, Parthiv suggested that Pakistan would be focused on making it through the group stage. "Pakistan must be happy to see this schedule. They must be thinking that they will make it to the second round."
Parthiv also contrasted the mindset he attributed to India and Pakistan ahead of the tournament, saying India would be targeting the semi-finals while Pakistan would first be looking to reach the Super 7 stage.
The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 teams across three stages before the semi-finals and final. The first stage is a three-team Super Series, with the winner joining the 12 teams in the main group stage.
The 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six. The top three teams from each group and the best fourth-placed team will qualify for the Super 7 stage. There will be no points carried over from the group stage, with each Super 7 team playing six matches.
The top four teams from the Super 7 standings will then progress to the semi-finals.
India and Pakistan will meet in the group stage on October 10, 2027, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India will begin their campaign against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7. Pakistan's group-stage fixtures also include matches against Afghanistan, Qualifier A, Zimbabwe and Australia. The group stage will run until October 24, followed by the Super 7 phase from October 25 to November 14.
The 2027 World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the final scheduled for Johannesburg on November 21.
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