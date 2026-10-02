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'They’ll make it to the second round': Parthiv Patel takes dig at Pakistan ahead of 2027 World Cup

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel took a cheeky dig at Pakistan while discussing the newly announced format and schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
'They’ll make it to the second round': Parthiv Patel takes dig at Pakistan ahead of 2027 World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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