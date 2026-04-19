'They Made Me a Punching Bag...': LSG's Sanjiv Goenka breaks silence on KL Rahul fight and Rishabh Pant rumours

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, has addressed ongoing rumors regarding alleged disputes with captain Rishabh Pant and countered the narrative that he interferes with the team's cricketing decisions. It is hoped that these clarifications will reduce the level of public pressure directed at him and the organization moving forward.

Background on Leadership and Perceptions

The franchise has faced scrutiny regarding its internal dynamics since its inception. KL Rahul led the team during their 2022 debut, but his relationship with Goenka appeared strained by the end of his tenure, particularly during the 2024 season when reports surfaced regarding the owner's dissatisfaction with the team's performance. Following Rahul's departure after 2024, Rishabh Pant was appointed captain for the 2025 season. Despite the change in leadership, the team’s struggles on and off the field persisted.

Addressing the "Punching Bag" Narrative

During an appearance on NDTV show, Goenka expressed amusement at the "fabricated" reports surrounding his relationship with Pant. He specifically dismissed claims that the two were not aligned. Regarding the viral nature of social media clips, Goenka stated:

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“You know, with Rishab, there has never been a scolding situation, ever. This is social media. Sanjiv Goenka did his hand like this, which gets them views. Right? So to that end, they decided, ‘let’s make Sanjiv Goenka a punching bag’.”

The 65 year old owner acknowledged that the intense coverage of the IPL has made him more self aware of his expressive personality. He admitted to becoming more guarded to avoid being taken out of context:

"You know, I am a person who naturally talks with gestures. So I'm now learning to keep my hands behind, you know. Because you can take an angle out of context. There are so many morphed versions, there are so many AI-generated versions. But that's it. I mean, what can I do? I can only be myself. And at the end of the day, I'm fairly clear on that."

The Division of Labor

Goenka also took the opportunity to clarify that he does not involve himself in technical cricketing matters, noting that he lacks the background to do so. He emphasized that he relies entirely on his coaching and management staff for such decisions:

“You know, I mean, for a person who's never really played cricket, it would be foolish to tell my cricketers how to play, right? I have a team of experts, and it's a big team that does that.”

Performance Outlook

While LSG successfully reached the play offs in their first two years, their form dipped in 2024 and 2025, resulting in consecutive seventh place finishes. In the current 2026 campaign, the team remains in seventh place with a record of two victories and three defeats from five outings. They are scheduled to face the Punjab Kings in an away match this Sunday evening.

LSG Squad

Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Arshin Kulkarni, George Linde (replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga), Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan Injury updates:

LSG signed George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who was ruled out of the tournament. Josh Inglis was unavailable for the entire season as he was getting married in early April.

Early Instance

The professional relationship between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka effectively came to an end after the 2024 IPL season, with Rahul not being retained by the Lucknow Super Giants. The split was widely linked to a highly publicized on-field exchange following a heavy defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in May 2024.

Key Events and Timeline

The On-Field Exchange (May 8, 2024):

After LSG’s 10-wicket loss to SRH, Goenka was seen engaging in an animated and visibly frustrated conversation with Rahul near the boundary line. The incident quickly went viral and drew criticism across the cricketing community, with many questioning the appropriateness of such a public confrontation between an owner and captain.

Release Ahead of Mega Auction (October 2024):

In the months that followed, LSG made the decision to release Rahul ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction. Reports indicated that the franchise was reassessing its approach, with concerns raised over Rahul’s strike rate and a broader emphasis on recruiting players who align more closely with the team’s strategic priorities.