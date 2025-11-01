'They Need A Trophy...': Michael Vaughan Backs Ben Stokes To Deliver Ashes Glory

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Ben Stokes has transformed the England Test side into one of the most exciting teams in the world, but insists that the ultimate validation must come in the form of an Ashes series victory.

Speaking at a recent Viagogo event, Vaughan admitted that while England’s aggressive “Bazball” style has revived fan interest and restored pride, the next step is to convert entertainment into silverware.

“I think they need a trophy,” Vaughan said. “Would I take two-all now? Probably, let’s be honest. In the last few series, 2010-11 is the only time that I’ve seen England have success. We haven’t won a Test since. So actually looking at growth in terms of what English cricket is delivering, if you could get a two-all series, you’d obviously take that.”

Stokes’ Leadership and England’s Revival

Under Ben Stokes, England have reinvented themselves in Test cricket, embracing an attacking mindset, chasing huge targets, and playing without fear. Vaughan praised Stokes for being a transformational leader who has instilled belief and positivity in the dressing room. “England don’t lose many games when Ben Stokes is in action,” Vaughan remarked. “When the pressure’s on and the game’s on a knife-edge, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Ben lose.”

However, despite the style revolution, Vaughan feels results must now match reputation. Since the 2010-11 Ashes triumph in Australia, England have failed to win a single Test Down Under, something the former captain sees as a major gap in Stokes’ leadership legacy.

The Ashes - The Real Test of Greatness

For Vaughan, the Ashes remain the pinnacle of English cricket. He believes that even though Stokes’ men have won memorable home Tests and pushed strong sides to the limit abroad, lifting the urn would be the ultimate achievement.

“The Ashes is where legends are made,” Vaughan said. “You can play great cricket, you can win series here and there, but when you bring that urn home, that’s when you write your name in history.”

Summary

Michael Vaughan’s message is clear, England’s transformation under Ben Stokes is remarkable, but to turn progress into a legacy, they must win a major trophy. The 2025 Ashes series represents not just another chapter in the storied rivalry with Australia, but a defining moment for Stokes’ captaincy and English cricket’s identity under Bazball.