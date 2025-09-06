'They Put Their Body On The Line...': Suryakumar Yadav Hails Teammates' High-Intensity Preparation For Asia Cup 2025 - WATCH

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he was left with a smile on his face on seeing a brilliant bunch of the Indian team put in the hard yards in their first practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of starting their 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup campaign.

India will begin their Group A games against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10, before facing off against Pakistan at the same venue on September 14. It is followed by a clash against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

"To have such a brilliant bunch around with unbelievable skill set, I always have a smile on my face when I see those boys on the ground because the way they put their body on the line, I think that's what I want from them and they just enjoy on the ground," said Suryakumar in a video posted on bcci.tv on Saturday.



Vice-captain Shubman Gill echoed the excitement in the Indian camp. "Very excited, obviously. I think it's a great group, and the way we've been playing in the T20s has just been nothing short of entertaining, terrific cricket. So very excited to join the group," he said.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, returning to the T20I set-up after the victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, said he was looking forward to playing in the multi-team tournament.

"It feels really good, I've joined the T20 group after a long time. This three-week window was really good, and I got some time at home. Young energy and people in our team, so looking forward to it, exciting times ahead."

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup marks India’s first T20I outing since winning the home series against England by 4-1 in January.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya highlighted his refreshed mindset after spending quality family time. "This time, I really took time for my son. I spent a lot of time with him, and at the same point of time I thought I'd start my sports training everything earlier. This feels like a very good bunch of people around and a very exciting time," he said.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh said the group was focused on building up gradually to their opening match against the UAE. "It's a very lively atmosphere, a lot of fun is going on, and it's day one, we'll get into it a bit now so that we'll have full intensity till the first match," he stated.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube also underlined the positive atmosphere. "It was a lot of fun because the atmosphere of the team is amazing. It felt like yes, we're back, and yes, there is always one thing that the coach has said to every player, ‘Whenever you play for your country, you've got an opportunity to do something new’. So I've utilised it well, I've trained and tried to become a better cricketer."