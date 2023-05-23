'They Say Men Don’t Cry, But MS Dhoni Did:’ Harbhajan Singh On Chennai Super Kings’ Return To IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a name, but an emotion. The former India skipper is known for his calm demeanour. Now, as his team, Chennai Super Kings, have set their eyes on the Indian Premier League title, an interesting story about Dhoni has been revealed by none other than his former teammate Harbhajan Singh. The bowler has opened up about one occasion when he saw Dhoni shed tears.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh can be heard talking about MS Dhoni. He said that the former India captain had an emotional moment when Chennai Super Kings made their comeback in the IPL after a two-year ban. The incident took place in 2018.

CSK were suspended for two seasons as the team was allegedly involved in a betting scandal. Imran Tahir, who was also part of Chennai’s squad, confirmed that MS Dhoni was emotional on the franchise’s comeback.

Harbhajan Singh, while revisiting the day when MS Dhoni cried, said, "There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that 'Men don't cry', but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?"

Imran Tahir, in response to Harbhajan Singh’s revelations, said that it was a very emotional moment for MS Dhoni as the team is like a family to him. The South Africa spinner replied, "It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us."

Chennai Super Kings went on to claim the IPL trophy in 2018.

MS Dhoni started his journey in the Indian Premier League in 2008, when he took the charge to lead Chennai Super Kings. The team played their first match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Under his leadership, the Chennai-based outfit made it to the finals in the inaugural season itself. But, they lost the match to Rajasthan Royals.

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 today, May 23.