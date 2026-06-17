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  • /'They should not be...': Will BCCI punish Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for heated altercation vs SL A players? BCCI secretary says this...

'They should not be...': Will BCCI punish Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for heated altercation vs SL A players? BCCI secretary says this...

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the board is prioritizing the young player's peace of mind so he can stay locked into the competition.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:29 AM IST
'They should not be...': Will BCCI punish Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for heated altercation vs SL A players? BCCI secretary says this...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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