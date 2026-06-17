/'They should not be...': Will BCCI punish Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for heated altercation vs SL A players? BCCI secretary says this...

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided against taking any disciplinary action against fifteen year old opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The decision follows his involvement in a physical altercation during the recent India A versus Sri Lanka A match in Dambulla.
BCCI stance
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the board is prioritizing the young player's peace of mind so he can stay locked into the competition. In an interaction with Sportstar, Saikia stated: “We will let our players concentrate on the tournament, and they should not be distracted by any collateral issues,”
What really happened?
The incident occurred during a tense finish on Monday, June 15, where India A was left with the nearly impossible task of scoring 14 runs off the final three balls of a Super Over under fading light. Sooryavanshi was unable to pull off the chase, resulting in a thrilling Super Over victory for Sri Lanka A despite a heroic effort earlier from Suryansh Shedge.
Following the final delivery, several Sri Lankan players began exchanging words with the young left handed opener. The situation escalated rapidly when teammate Suryansh Shedge reacted to the opposition's celebrations, resulting in a heated physical face off where Sooryavanshi became the focal point. Reports have also emerged claiming that Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage had been intentionally targeting Sooryavanshi since the opening match of the series.
SL takes disciplinary action
While India has chosen to overlook the matter to protect player focus, Sri Lanka Cricket has taken immediate disciplinary measures. Match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash has handed out official sanctions to the players involved, with Vishen Halambage being penalized as the central figure behind the incident.
Interestingly, veteran player Niroshan Dickwella was also fined by the match referee. Though Dickwella actually acted as a peacemaker to separate Halambage and Sooryavanshi, officials clarified that his specific fine was issued for an entirely separate, unrevealed breach of conduct that had nothing to do with the main physical altercation.
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