'They Were Coming At Us Without Any Reason': Abhishek Sharma Hits Back At Pakistan’s Provocation With Player-of-the-Match Knock In Asia Cup Thriller

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma produced a fiery 39-ball 74 to guide India to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on Sunday. His explosive innings, laced with six fours and five sixes, helped India chase down 172 with ease despite early pressure from Pakistan.

“Answer With the Bat” - Abhishek on His Fiery Intent

After receiving the Player-of-the-Match award, Abhishek revealed his innings was a response to Pakistan’s on-field behaviour. “The way they were coming at us without any reason, I didn’t like it at all. I thought this was the only answer I could give with my bat and with a win for the team,” he said.

Friendship Fuels Dominant Opening Stand

Abhishek shared a 105-run partnership in just 59 balls with his childhood friend Shubman Gill, giving India a blistering start. “We’ve been playing since school days, so we enjoy batting together. The way Gill was giving it back, I really enjoyed it from the other side,” Abhishek added.

First-Ball Statement to Afridi

Setting the tone early, Abhishek smashed a first-ball six off Shaheen Afridi, improving on his group-stage effort when he had struck a first-ball four. His fearless approach kept Pakistan on the back foot throughout the chase.

Captain Suryakumar Praises “Fire and Ice” Duo

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded the opening pair, calling them a “fire and ice combination.”

“The way Abhishek complements Shubman Gill is amazing. It was important for someone to bat 10-12 overs to set the base, and they did exactly that,” Suryakumar said.

India’s Bowlers Regain Control After Early Onslaught

Pakistan, led by Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, raced to 91/1 in the first ten overs. However, India’s bowlers tightened their grip in the second half, restricting Pakistan to just 80 runs in the final ten. Suryakumar praised his team’s composure, saying, “After ten overs, I told the boys the game starts now, and the way they reacted was commendable.”

Shivam Dube Steps Up as Bumrah Struggles

It was a rare off day for Jasprit Bumrah, who conceded 45 runs in four overs, but Shivam Dube filled the gap with figures of 2/33. “He’s not a robot; he’ll have a bad day someday. But the way Dube raised his hand and bailed us out was impressive,” Suryakumar said.

India Maintain Winning Momentum

With this victory, India continue their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025, tightening their grip on a spot in the final and sending a strong message to their arch-rivals with both bat and ball.